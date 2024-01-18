Bangkok Taxi Driver Returns Lost Wallet, Exhibits Remarkable Integrity

In a remarkable display of integrity in the heart of Bangkok, a taxi driver named Sommai Prachumkhun found himself in an unexpected situation on the evening of January 15th. After dropping off a passenger at a hotel in the bustling Siam area, he discovered an abandoned wallet in his vehicle. The wallet, left behind by a passenger he had earlier picked up from a hospital in the Sukhumvit area, held a significant sum of money in both Thai baht and US dollars, totaling 119,834 baht.

An Unprecedented Discovery

Sommai, who has been navigating the labyrinthine streets of Bangkok as a taxi driver for over a decade, had never come across such a substantial amount of lost money before. The wallet did not just contain the hefty sum, but also held identification documents that belonged to Mrs. Oyuntsetseg Durvuljin.

A Radio Call for a Lost Wallet

Upon finding the wallet, Sommai expressed a sincere hope for the wallet’s rightful owner to recover the lost funds. He turned to FM91, a local radio station he habitually listens to while on his driving rounds, to report the found wallet. His actions underscored a deep-seated sense of honesty and responsibility.

A Wallet Returns Home

The owner of the wallet, Mrs. Oyuntsetseg, who has been traveling to Bangkok annually since 2006 for medical reasons, was overjoyed upon receiving her wallet back. Her emotions ran high as she expressed her gratitude to the taxi driver and reaffirmed her affection for Thailand, a country she has been visiting for nearly two decades.