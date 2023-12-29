Bangkok Secures Its Position as the World’s Most Visited City

Steadfastly holding its throne as the most visited city worldwide, Bangkok recorded an impressive 22.78 million international visitors, effortlessly surpassing tourist heavyweights like Paris and London. The city’s enduring appeal is intricately woven with dynamic street life, ornate shrines, and a vibrant culinary scene that make it an unmissable destination for globe-trotters.

Thai Destinations Shine in the Global Tourist Landscape

More than just Bangkok, other Thai destinations also left a significant mark on the global tourism canvas. Despite a minor slip from 12th to 14th place, Phuket continued to enchant tourists, recording 9.89 million visitors. Its idyllic beaches and mesmerizing karst islands remain an irresistible lure for sun-seekers and adventure enthusiasts alike. Pattaya, on the other hand, climbed up three places to secure the 15th spot, with 9.44 million tourists. The city’s vibrant beach activities and lively nightlife continue to captivate a global audience.

International Recognition and New Opportunities

Bangkok’s tourism prowess continues to garner global recognition. The city clinched the 4th position in the most searched tourist destinations worldwide and emerged as the top choice for solo Vietnamese travelers in the Asia-Pacific region. The city’s culinary scene received an international spotlight when Lisa, a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, visited the Michelin-starred Jay Fai Restaurant, adding another feather to Bangkok’s illustrious cap.

In a move aimed at bolstering connectivity, Vietnam Airlines initiated a direct flight from Da Nang International Airport to Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok. This step is indicative of a strengthening bond between Vietnam and Thailand’s capital, potentially opening a new chapter in the tourism landscape.