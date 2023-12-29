en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Bangkok Secures Its Position as the World’s Most Visited City

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:42 pm EST
Bangkok Secures Its Position as the World’s Most Visited City

Steadfastly holding its throne as the most visited city worldwide, Bangkok recorded an impressive 22.78 million international visitors, effortlessly surpassing tourist heavyweights like Paris and London. The city’s enduring appeal is intricately woven with dynamic street life, ornate shrines, and a vibrant culinary scene that make it an unmissable destination for globe-trotters.

Thai Destinations Shine in the Global Tourist Landscape

More than just Bangkok, other Thai destinations also left a significant mark on the global tourism canvas. Despite a minor slip from 12th to 14th place, Phuket continued to enchant tourists, recording 9.89 million visitors. Its idyllic beaches and mesmerizing karst islands remain an irresistible lure for sun-seekers and adventure enthusiasts alike. Pattaya, on the other hand, climbed up three places to secure the 15th spot, with 9.44 million tourists. The city’s vibrant beach activities and lively nightlife continue to captivate a global audience.

International Recognition and New Opportunities

Bangkok’s tourism prowess continues to garner global recognition. The city clinched the 4th position in the most searched tourist destinations worldwide and emerged as the top choice for solo Vietnamese travelers in the Asia-Pacific region. The city’s culinary scene received an international spotlight when Lisa, a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, visited the Michelin-starred Jay Fai Restaurant, adding another feather to Bangkok’s illustrious cap.

In a move aimed at bolstering connectivity, Vietnam Airlines initiated a direct flight from Da Nang International Airport to Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok. This step is indicative of a strengthening bond between Vietnam and Thailand’s capital, potentially opening a new chapter in the tourism landscape.

0
Asia Thailand Travel & Tourism
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Spectacular Fireworks

By BNN Correspondents

Xi Jinping Asserts 'Reunification' of China and Taiwan as Historical Inevitability

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Asia Ushers in 2024 Amidst Fireworks and Global Conflicts

By Saboor Bayat

The Year of the Dragon 2024: An Auspicious Year in East Asian Culture

By Rafia Tasleem

Vietnam Welcomes 2024: A Night of Celebration Across Cities ...
@Asia · 4 hours
Vietnam Welcomes 2024: A Night of Celebration Across Cities ...
heart comment 0
Chinese Investors Navigate Changing Economic Landscape in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Chinese Investors Navigate Changing Economic Landscape in 2023
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes West Java Island, Indonesia: No Immediate Damage Reported

By Ebenezer Mensah

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes West Java Island, Indonesia: No Immediate Damage Reported
Xi Jinping’s New Year Address: China’s Resilience and Pursuit of High-Quality Development

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Xi Jinping's New Year Address: China's Resilience and Pursuit of High-Quality Development
Seoul Rings in the New Year with Grand Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Seoul Rings in the New Year with Grand Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
6 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
6 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
20 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
23 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
30 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
30 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
37 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
38 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
40 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app