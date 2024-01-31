Ancient Marine Fossils Unearthed near Si Thep, Thailand: A Gateway to the Permian Period

The silent soil of Phetchabun, a serene province nestled in the northern reaches of Thailand, has whispered tales of a time well beyond human memory. A team of archaeologists, digging in the area surrounding the ancient town of Si Thep, has unearthed a treasure trove of marine animal fossils hailing from the Permian period, a slice of geological time extending from 298.9 to 252.2 million years ago. The discovery, made in tambon Ban Phot, Nong Phai district, paints a vivid picture of an era when this now landlocked region was submerged beneath the waves.

Unveiling the Ancient Underwater World

The sprawling fossil site, covering an impressive 30,000 square kilometers, hosts a diverse assembly of marine life. From the smallest shellfish to the largest aquatic vertebrates, the array of specimens found in remarkable condition provide a window into an extinct ecosystem and its inhabitants. The evidence etched into these ancient remains reveal that the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Si Thep, known for its religious diversity during the Dvaravati Empire and its array of ancient monuments, was once a part of the marine world.

Phetchabun Geopark: A Confluence of Natural and Cultural Heritage

Under the guidance of Apsorn Sardsud, the leader of the Department of Mineral Resources, plans are being drafted to transform this fossil-rich site into a tourist attraction. The proposed Phetchabun Geopark aims to unite the natural and historical richness of the region, linking the new fossil site with the cultural hub of Si Thep. By doing so, the aim is to boost local tourism and strengthen the regional economy, fostering a deeper appreciation for the intertwined tapestry of natural history and human heritage.

The 'Miracle of the Ancient Sea' Fun Run

In a bid to raise awareness and promote the newfound natural heritage, Phetchabun is set to host 'the Miracle of the Ancient Sea' fun run on February 10. This 11.5km event is slated to connect the fossil discovery site with Si Thep ancient town. The event, besides promoting physical health and community spirit, will serve as a reminder of the region’s deep-rooted connection with the ancient sea, and the enduring influence of the past on the present.