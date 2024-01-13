en English
Business

AdFest 2024: Extended Deadline and a New Sustainable Lotus Award Category

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:40 am EST
In a recent announcement, AdFest, the revered annual advertising festival, has extended the entry submission deadline for its 2024 awards to January 19th. This year’s festival, based on the theme of “Human Intelligence” (HI), is set to take place over a span of three days, from March 21-23, 2024, at PEACH, a part of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, located in the vibrant city of Pattaya, Thailand.

New Addition to the Lotus Awards

In an exciting turn of events, the festival has introduced a brand new award category, named the Sustainable Lotus. This inclusion expands the total count of categories within the Lotus Awards to 21. The Sustainable Lotus is a special category dedicated to recognizing and appreciating work that aligns with Sustainable Development Goals and contributes significantly to the aspects of social, environmental, and economic sustainability.

Role of Creativity in Achieving Sustainability

By introducing the Sustainable Lotus, AdFest underscores the crucial role that creativity, knowledge, technology, and resources play in achieving transformative change and making a positive global impact.

Acknowledging Efforts Towards Positive Change

Vinit Suraphongchai, the Chairman of ADFEST, highlighted the importance of acknowledging and celebrating efforts that lead to positive changes and give hope. He emphasized the immense power of recognition in driving transformative change, thus showing the industry’s commitment to sustainability.

Business Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

