AdFest 2024: Extended Deadline and a New Sustainable Lotus Award Category

In a recent announcement, AdFest, the revered annual advertising festival, has extended the entry submission deadline for its 2024 awards to January 19th. This year’s festival, based on the theme of “Human Intelligence” (HI), is set to take place over a span of three days, from March 21-23, 2024, at PEACH, a part of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group, located in the vibrant city of Pattaya, Thailand.

New Addition to the Lotus Awards

In an exciting turn of events, the festival has introduced a brand new award category, named the Sustainable Lotus. This inclusion expands the total count of categories within the Lotus Awards to 21. The Sustainable Lotus is a special category dedicated to recognizing and appreciating work that aligns with Sustainable Development Goals and contributes significantly to the aspects of social, environmental, and economic sustainability.

Role of Creativity in Achieving Sustainability

By introducing the Sustainable Lotus, AdFest underscores the crucial role that creativity, knowledge, technology, and resources play in achieving transformative change and making a positive global impact.

Acknowledging Efforts Towards Positive Change

Vinit Suraphongchai, the Chairman of ADFEST, highlighted the importance of acknowledging and celebrating efforts that lead to positive changes and give hope. He emphasized the immense power of recognition in driving transformative change, thus showing the industry’s commitment to sustainability.