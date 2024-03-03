Accordion Virtuoso Konrad Ligas Fuses Thai-Polish Musical Traditions in Bangkok Concert

On a serene Sunday evening, Sala Sudasiri Sobha, located in the heart of Bangkok, transcends cultural boundaries by hosting an extraordinary concert where acclaimed accordionist and composer Konrad Ligas takes center stage. This intercultural musical journey, scheduled for 4 pm, showcases a fusion of Thai and Polish musical traditions through the lens of accordion arrangements, promising an innovative experience for attendees.

Reviving Musical Heritage

The concert opens with a world premiere that pays homage to Thailand's musical heritage. Konrad Ligas breathes new life into Nat Yontararak's Siam Sonata, a piece originally composed for piano to celebrate HM King Rama IX's 75th birthday. Now transcribed for the accordion by Ligas, this four-movement masterpiece guides the audience through a musical tour of Thailand, with each movement representing a different region of the kingdom using famous folk tunes as motifs. This adaptation not only honors the original composition but also introduces a fresh perspective on Thai musical tradition.

Polish Folk Meets Modernity

The concert's second half introduces attendees to Carnaval Des Poupées by Miłosz Magin, a prominent Polish composer known for his illustrative and imaginative compositions. Ligas, accompanied by the highly acclaimed improvising violinist Bartosz Dworak, presents this unique suite of short pieces. The performance is an exploration of Polish folk tunes through a modern lens, creating an exceptional musical experience that highlights the versatility and emotive power of the accordion and violin duo.

A Celebration of Intercultural Harmony

What sets this concert apart is not just the innovative fusion of Thai and Polish musical elements but also the celebration of diverse musical heritages coming together in harmony. Through Konrad Ligas's artistry and his collaboration with talented musicians like Bartosz Dworak, the concert promises to be more than just a performance; it's a cultural bridge, connecting audiences with the rich musical traditions of Thailand and Poland. Sala Sudasiri Sobha, with its dedication to promoting arts and culture, provides the perfect setting for this intercultural celebration.

As the night draws to a close, the concert leaves a lasting impression on the audience, encouraging a deeper appreciation for the power of music to transcend cultural boundaries. This event is not just a showcase of Konrad Ligas's virtuosity but a testament to the beauty of musical fusion and its ability to create new, harmonious expressions from diverse traditions. The concert at Sala Sudasiri Sobha is a reminder of music's universal language and its capacity to bring people together, regardless of their background.