82.8 Million Baht Bridge to Enhance Safety, Trade in Cha-am: Construction Begins

The Department of Rural Roads is set to embark on a significant infrastructure project with the construction of a bridge spanning the railway at the intersection of Road No. Pho.1001 in Cha-am. Scheduled to commence this April, with a completion target set for 2025, the initiative is backed by an 82.8 million baht investment. This development aims not only to bolster safety by minimizing accidents but also to improve the transportation of agricultural goods, thereby stimulating local tourism and economic growth.

Project Overview

The construction project involves erecting a bridge over the railway at the junction of rural Road No. Pho.1001 and highway No. ThLo.4-Ban Thung Kham in Cha-am. Designed to be built from reinforced concrete, the bridge will measure 359 meters in length and 12 meters in width, featuring two lanes to support traffic flow in both directions. Each lane will be 3.5 meters wide, accompanied by 2.5-meter-wide shoulders, ensuring ample space for vehicular movement. The comprehensive plan also includes the construction of an asphalt concrete road that will connect to the bridge, extending 341 meters, which will enhance the connectivity and accessibility of the region.

Safety and Economic Implications

The primary objective behind this ambitious project is to enhance road safety in the area, particularly at the critical junction where the bridge will be located. By providing a direct overpass above the railway, the risk of accidents at this intersection is expected to decrease significantly. Furthermore, the new infrastructure will facilitate smoother transport of agricultural products, a crucial aspect of the local economy. The bridge is also anticipated to boost tourism in Cha-am by improving road access and convenience for visitors, thereby contributing to the overall economic development of the region.

Anticipated Outcomes

Upon its completion in 2025, the bridge is expected to dramatically transform the local landscape in terms of safety, economic activity, and tourism. The Department of Rural Roads has meticulously planned this project, taking into consideration the long-term benefits it will bring to Cha-am and its surrounding areas. By reducing travel time and increasing the efficiency of goods transportation, this infrastructure development is set to play a pivotal role in the area's growth. Moreover, the enhancement of safety measures and the prospective rise in tourist footfall are likely to contribute significantly to the region's prosperity.

As the construction of the bridge at the intersection of Road No. Pho.1001 in Cha-am begins, there is a palpable sense of anticipation among the local community and stakeholders. This project represents a significant investment in the future of the region, promising not only to improve the daily lives of its residents but also to lay down a foundation for sustained economic and social development. With safety, convenience, and economic growth at its core, the bridge is poised to become a landmark achievement for Cha-am.