Tennis Star Ons Jabeur Appointed as Global Goodwill Ambassador for WFP

In a significant move, Ons Jabeur, the world number six Tunisian tennis star, has been appointed as a Global Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). This role will see Jabeur focusing on humanitarian work and fundraising initiatives, with a particular focus on the emergency situation in Gaza. Known for her powerful influence in the sports world, Jabeur will use her platform to raise awareness about global food insecurity and the crucial role of nutrition, especially in children.

Commitment to the Cause

Jabeur's commitment to supporting the mission of the WFP is clear. Upon accepting the role, she expressed her honor and dedication to utilizing her platform to combat hunger worldwide. The WFP's executive director, Cindy McCain, applauded Jabeur's resilience and determination. McCain believes that these traits align perfectly with the WFP's mission to eradicate global hunger and promote sustainable development.

Jabeur's Advocacy for Peace

Currently participating in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Jabeur's advocacy extends beyond her new role with the WFP. She has been a vocal advocate for peace in Gaza, previously donating her prize money from the Women's Tennis Association to the humanitarian crisis in the territory. Furthermore, she has publicly called for a ceasefire. Her expressions of solidarity with Palestinians and her stance against violence have led to an official complaint filed by the Israeli Tennis Association with the WTA.

An Emotional Connection

Jabeur's emotional connection to the ongoing conflict, particularly the impact on innocent children, was palpable when she broke down in tears at the WTA Finals. This display of emotion underscores the deep-rooted empathy and dedication she brings to her new role as a Global Goodwill Ambassador. Jabeur's appointment comes at a critical time as the WFP faces a difficult global context, with acute hunger levels soaring and international funding falling short of the growing needs.