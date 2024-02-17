Tenafly's 18-Minute Walks: A March for Freedom and Solidarity

In the heart of Tenafly, New Jersey, a community bands together every Friday, marking time in steps and solidarity. Their purpose? To cast a spotlight on a grievous situation far from their peaceful streets but close to their hearts.

Among the hostages held by Hamas is one of their own, Edan Alexander, a Tenafly native and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier captured during an attack on October 7. Beyond a local concern, this has become a beacon for a global call to action, encapsulated in the weekly 18-minute walks—a figure symbolizing life in Judaism—through the town. This is not merely a march; it is a testament to resilience, hope, and an unyielding demand for the release of over 100 hostages.

A Community United in Purpose

The initiative, part of the global organization Run for Their Lives, transforms grief into action, with participants ranging from 30 to hundreds, depending on the week. The streets of Tenafly thus become a moving tableau of commitment and communal support, with each step echoing a silent yet potent message: we have not forgotten.

The walks serve a dual purpose: they are a vigil for those still in captivity and a rally cry to keep their plight in the public eye. The diverse crowd, bound by a shared cause, underscores the depth of Tenafly's connection to Alexander and his fellow hostages.

The choice of an 18-minute walk is laden with meaning. In Judaism, the number 18 is associated with chai, or life, making every weekly procession a powerful affirmation of life and hope amidst adversity.

This duration is a poignant reminder of what is at stake: the lives of Alexander and others like him, held against their will. It’s a symbolic gesture, but for the participants, it’s a profound expression of solidarity and a prayer for renewal and return.

Voices of Determination

Families, friends, and concerned citizens, their voices united, emphasize the importance of keeping the hostages' ordeal in the limelight. "It's crucial that we keep talking about Edan and the others," one participant shared, a sentiment echoed by many.

The walks, while peaceful, carry an underlying urgency—a collective demand for action and intervention. They represent a community's unwavering resolve to stand by their own and a call to the wider world not to forget those who cannot walk free.

As the sun sets on Tenafly each Friday, the footsteps of a committed few resonate beyond their immediate surroundings, touching on universal themes of freedom, memory, and the power of communal action. The story of Edan Alexander and his fellow hostages, as told by the people of Tenafly, is a vivid reminder of the human capacity for empathy and the enduring hope for a brighter tomorrow.

While the walks in Tenafly are but a ripple in the vast ocean of global affairs, they are a testament to the belief that even the smallest waves can eventually reach distant shores. In their steadfastness and unity, the people of Tenafly teach us that the light of hope, once kindled, can illuminate the darkest of circumstances.