Tehran University to Celebrate 90th Anniversary with 1st International Congress of Quran and Science

Tehran is poised to become the focal point for scholars and academics worldwide as it hosts the inaugural International Congress of Quran and Science, an event marking a significant milestone in the intersection of faith and science. Scheduled to occur in Khordad (21 May to 20 June), this congress coincides with the 90th anniversary of Tehran University's establishment, highlighting the institution's long-standing contribution to both religious and scientific discourse.

Genesis of the Congress

The idea for the International Congress of Quran and Science was conceived by Dr. Alamolhoda from Shahid Beheshti University, envisioning a platform where the confluence of Quranic teachings and scientific inquiry could be explored in depth. Seyyed Mohammad Moghimi, the president of Tehran University, during a meeting at Shahid Soleymani hall of Tehran University, revealed that the congress aims to foster dialogue among scholars from diverse disciplines, thereby enriching the academic landscape with a blend of religious wisdom and scientific knowledge. The collaboration across multiple universities to bring this event to fruition underscores a unified commitment to bridging the gap between these two realms.

Objectives and Expectations

The congress is not merely a commemorative event but a forward-looking endeavor aiming to lay down a roadmap for future collaborations between the realms of science and the Quran. By assembling experts from around the globe, the congress seeks to ignite discussions that challenge existing paradigms, encourage critical thinking, and stimulate innovative research at the intersection of religion and science. This gathering is expected to serve as a catalyst for a deeper understanding of how Quranic teachings can complement scientific discoveries, fostering a holistic approach to knowledge that encompasses both spiritual and empirical aspects of the world.

Significance and Impact

The timing of the congress, aligned with Tehran University's 90th anniversary, is symbolic of the institution's enduring legacy and its role in shaping the intellectual and spiritual contours of society. This event is poised to highlight the university's commitment to advancing knowledge that transcends conventional boundaries, promoting a discourse that is inclusive of diverse perspectives. The International Congress of Quran and Science is anticipated to have a far-reaching impact, not only in terms of academic contributions but also in bridging cultural and ideological divides, fostering a global community united in the pursuit of understanding and enlightenment.

As the world continues to grapple with complex challenges that straddle the domains of science and spirituality, the congress offers a timely reminder of the value of integrating diverse sources of wisdom. By fostering an environment where scholarly inquiry meets spiritual introspection, Tehran University is setting the stage for a dialogue that could redefine the boundaries of knowledge for generations to come. As participants from around the world converge in Tehran, the congress promises to be a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of unity in diversity.