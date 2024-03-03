Tehran to Host Key Regional Conference on Intangible Cultural Heritage in March

Tehran is poised to become a focal point for cultural dialogue as it prepares to host a significant regional conference aimed at safeguarding intangible cultural heritage. Scheduled for early March, this gathering will draw experts and representatives from several member countries, including Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Lebanon, and Armenia. Under the leadership of Ali Darabi, Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handcrafts, the conference is expected to spark meaningful discussions and foster collaboration among nations.

Setting the Stage for Cultural Preservation

The meeting, taking place from March 5 to 7 at the Laleh International Hotel, is not just an ordinary gathering. Organized under the auspices of UNESCO, this event marks a critical moment for the Regional Research Centre for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage in West and Central Asia. This biannual meeting is crucial for evaluating the implementation of annual plans across the region and for discussing new proposals. Since Iran's accession to the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2006, the country has been at the forefront of global heritage conservation efforts, showcasing its commitment by registering "Nowruz" as its first national intangible treasure.

A Testament to Iran's Cultural Endeavors

The conference is also a reflection of Iran's pivotal role within the international community, especially after being elected as chair of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage for the Asia-Pacific Group in June 2023. This position underscores Iran's influence and dedication to cultural preservation. The Tehran-based Regional Research Centre serves as a beacon for these efforts, promoting the preservation and awareness of intangible cultural heritage across West and Central Asia.

Fostering Regional Collaboration

This event is expected to be a cornerstone for enhancing cooperation and sharing knowledge among countries in the region. By bringing together diverse nations, the conference aims to develop unified strategies for cultural heritage preservation, ensuring that invaluable traditions and practices are safeguarded for future generations. The collaboration fostered here could lead to significant advancements in how intangible cultural heritage is protected and celebrated across the globe.

As Tehran gears up to host this important conference, the spotlight is on how collective efforts can contribute to the preservation of our shared cultural heritage. The outcomes of this gathering could shape the future of intangible cultural heritage protection, not just in the participating countries but around the world. It is a moment of reflection on the importance of cultural diversity and the role each nation plays in its preservation. The conference in Tehran is more than just a meeting; it's a step towards a more culturally aware and united global community.