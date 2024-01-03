Zanzibar’s President Puts Urban Public Transport Master Plan into Action

President Hussein Mwinyi of Zanzibar has commanded the swift execution of the stagnant ‘Zanzibar Urban Public Transport Master Plan,’ with a vision to restructure the island’s public transport framework for enhanced efficiency, sustainability, and economic growth. Recognizing the fundamental role of a robust transportation system in fuelling Zanzibar’s economic progress, Mwinyi visualized modern bus terminals bustling with environmentally friendly buses.

Collaboration for Modernization

Under this transformative plan, the Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) will collaborate with transport authorities to identify a suitable company that can infuse modernity into the city’s bus fleet. Mwinyi’s vision extends beyond the immediate horizons of road transport and encompasses an integrated, modern, and efficient transportation network, potentially reinstating the historical railway system.

Acknowledging Contributions

The groundbreaking event, graced by the First Lady of Zanzibar, Maryam Mwinyi, and other dignitaries, also recognized the contributions of a group of retired soldiers to the bus terminal project. The President commended the ZSSF for its strategic investments and assured the government’s support in their future endeavors.

Plan in Progress

With the Zanzibar Urban Public Transport Master Plan now in action, new initiatives and investments are being introduced to refine the public transportation system in Zanzibar. The plan covers measures to alleviate traffic congestion, upgrade road safety, and elevate the overall efficiency of the public transport network, leading Zanzibar towards a future of sustainable and efficient mobility.