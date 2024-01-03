en English
Tanzania

Women of Randonnée entre filles: From Online Community to Mount Kilimanjaro

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Women of Randonnée entre filles: From Online Community to Mount Kilimanjaro

In a bold move inspired by a shared sense of adventure and camaraderie, Myriam Raymond-L’Heureux, a passionate hiker from Terrebonne, Quebec, recently announced her plans to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. The announcement was made on a Facebook group, Randonnée entre filles, that she co-founded with her best friend, Marie-Pier Ouimet. Established in June 2020, this women-only hiking community has grown to include around 9,200 members, serving as a safe space for women to connect, plan hikes, and discuss women-specific topics without the discomfort of male presence.

From a Virtual Community to a Real-life Adventure

The idea of climbing the formidable Mount Kilimanjaro was born out of a post made by Raymond-L’Heureux on the group. The response was overwhelming, generating so much interest that she began planning a trip accommodating around a dozen women from the group. This proposed adventure is viewed not just as a physical challenge, but also as an opportunity to further solidify the bonds within the community.

A Safe Space for Women Hikers

Members of the Facebook group, such as Nancy Jolicoeur and Geneviève Dubé, have lauded Randonnée entre filles for fostering a sense of security and camaraderie among its members. The group allows women to hike at their own pace, encouraging mutual respect for each other’s rhythm and pace. In a world where many women often feel unsafe or marginalized, this group provides a haven for those who love the outdoors but crave the comfort and security of an all-female environment.

Embracing the Challenge of Kilimanjaro

While the journey to Mount Kilimanjaro is indeed a formidable one, members of Randonnée entre filles are eagerly anticipating the challenge. This adventure embodies the core principles of the group: mutual support, camaraderie, and the shared love of hiking. As these women prepare to undertake this once-in-a-lifetime journey, they are not only training their bodies but also strengthening their bonds and their shared commitment to empowering women in the world of outdoor adventure.

Tanzania Travel & Tourism
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

