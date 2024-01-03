Women of Randonnée entre filles: From Online Community to Mount Kilimanjaro

In a bold move inspired by a shared sense of adventure and camaraderie, Myriam Raymond-L’Heureux, a passionate hiker from Terrebonne, Quebec, recently announced her plans to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. The announcement was made on a Facebook group, Randonnée entre filles, that she co-founded with her best friend, Marie-Pier Ouimet. Established in June 2020, this women-only hiking community has grown to include around 9,200 members, serving as a safe space for women to connect, plan hikes, and discuss women-specific topics without the discomfort of male presence.

From a Virtual Community to a Real-life Adventure

The idea of climbing the formidable Mount Kilimanjaro was born out of a post made by Raymond-L’Heureux on the group. The response was overwhelming, generating so much interest that she began planning a trip accommodating around a dozen women from the group. This proposed adventure is viewed not just as a physical challenge, but also as an opportunity to further solidify the bonds within the community.

A Safe Space for Women Hikers

Members of the Facebook group, such as Nancy Jolicoeur and Geneviève Dubé, have lauded Randonnée entre filles for fostering a sense of security and camaraderie among its members. The group allows women to hike at their own pace, encouraging mutual respect for each other’s rhythm and pace. In a world where many women often feel unsafe or marginalized, this group provides a haven for those who love the outdoors but crave the comfort and security of an all-female environment.

Embracing the Challenge of Kilimanjaro

While the journey to Mount Kilimanjaro is indeed a formidable one, members of Randonnée entre filles are eagerly anticipating the challenge. This adventure embodies the core principles of the group: mutual support, camaraderie, and the shared love of hiking. As these women prepare to undertake this once-in-a-lifetime journey, they are not only training their bodies but also strengthening their bonds and their shared commitment to empowering women in the world of outdoor adventure.