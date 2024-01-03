Walkabout Resources Begins Wet Commissioning at Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine

Walkabout Resources Ltd has successfully initiated the wet commissioning of the Crushing Circuit at the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine in Tanzania, a crucial stride toward the operational startup of the mine. This milestone ensures the practical functionality of the entire system and mitigates the risks associated with the mine’s startup.

Creating a Stockpile for Future Operations

The commissioning process includes the first ore feed through the crushing circuit, which enables practical testing of the entire system and contributes to the de-risking of the mine’s startup. The process will use up the existing ore stockpile of around 19,000 tonnes, creating a stockpile of fine ore. This stockpile will be sufficient for a month’s production and will be used for commissioning the rest of the processing plant.

Anticipated Delay in Operational Mining

The commencement of operational mining has been delayed, resulting in cost savings as the high-grade ore stockpile was already accounted for in previous expenses related to the construction of the Tailings Storage Facility (TSF). Once operational mining commences, the mine will build up its high-grade and medium-grade stockpiles on the run-of-mine pad, ensuring optimal feed to the plant and a smooth transition to the mine’s expected ore throughput and recovery rates.

Preparation for Full Operations

While the mine awaits the delivery of essential electrical switchgear and transformers, delayed at Dar es Salaam Port, it is currently using mobile generators for commissioning the crushing circuit. Full electrical capacity is necessary before processing can continue through the entire circuit. The mine has also started dry commissioning of the grinding and flotation circuit in preparation for full operations.

The Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine recently received positive attention from Tanzanian officials and media, with the Minister of Minerals and other delegates visiting the site to observe progress. Andrew Cunningham, the CEO of Walkabout Resources, expressed satisfaction with the initial phase of operations and the preparatory measures in place for full production.