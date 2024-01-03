en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tanzania

US Couple Cleared in Controversial Tanzanian Crocodile Hunt

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
US Couple Cleared in Controversial Tanzanian Crocodile Hunt

In a recent turn of events, the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (Tawa) has absolved American couple, Josh and Sarah Bowmar, from any legal infractions associated with a crocodile hunting incident that had previously ignited public furor. The controversy was kindled when the Bowmars shared images on social media of them posing beside a gigantic Tanzanian crocodile they had hunted, stirring a widespread debate on the ethics of trophy hunting and its potential impact on conservation.

Tawa’s Investigation and Findings

Following a rigorous investigation that commenced with a preliminary statement on December 27, 2023, Tawa announced that the couple’s actions were in accordance with both local and international laws governing trophy hunting. Tawa’s public relations officer, Mr Beatus Maganja, confirmed that the couple was found to have acted within legal parameters.

Hunting activities in Tanzania, including those involving crocodiles, are regulated under local laws and international agreements like the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). For the year 2023, Tanzania had a set quota of 1,600 crocodiles to be hunted, of which only 39, including the one hunted by the Bowmars, had been taken down.

Details of the Crocodile Hunt

The controversial crocodile was hunted in the Lake Rukwa GR hunting block and met the minimum size requirements stipulated by law. The hunt was carried out under the watchful eyes of security officers and a licensed champion hunter. In addition, all necessary fees associated with the hunt were duly paid, ensuring that all legal procedures were followed and safety was prioritised for everyone involved.

Unraveling the Ethics of Trophy Hunting

The incident has sparked a heated debate on the ethics of trophy hunting and its implications for wildlife conservation. While trophy hunting is legal and regulated in several countries, including Tanzania, the practice often draws criticism from animal rights advocates and conservationists. However, proponents argue that it can provide vital funding for conservation efforts and help control certain animal populations. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the complex and multifaceted nature of wildlife conservation, underscoring the need for continued dialogue and critical examination of existing practices.

0
Tanzania Wildlife
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Walkabout Resources Begins Wet Commissioning at Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine

By Ebenezer Mensah

Tanzania Nears Finalization of Liquefied Natural Gas Plant Agreement

By Ebenezer Mensah

Tanzanian Corporation LAKAIRO to Pay Over 4 Billion Shillings in Tax Evasion Case

By Israel Ojoko

Tanzanian Farmers Secure GlobalG.A.P. Certification; Avocado Export to China Looms

By Hadeel Hashem

Tanzanian High Court Hands Down 15-year Sentences in Landmark Terroris ...
@Crime · 15 hours
Tanzanian High Court Hands Down 15-year Sentences in Landmark Terroris ...
heart comment 0
Tanzanian Doctors Achieve Milestone with Successful Tumor Removal Using HIFU

By Ebenezer Mensah

Tanzanian Doctors Achieve Milestone with Successful Tumor Removal Using HIFU
Tanzania’s Electric Train Services to Begin in July 2024

By Rizwan Shah

Tanzania's Electric Train Services to Begin in July 2024
Mbeya Lorry Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and the Power of ShortURL

By Ebenezer Mensah

Mbeya Lorry Accident: A Tale of Tragedy and the Power of ShortURL
India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties

By Salman Khan

India-Tanzania Friendship Run: A Marathon of Unity and Bilateral Ties
Latest Headlines
World News
Likud MK Slams Supreme Court Judges Over 'Reasonableness Law' Controversy
37 seconds
Likud MK Slams Supreme Court Judges Over 'Reasonableness Law' Controversy
Pueblo's Mayoral Run-off Election: A Battle for the City's Future
58 seconds
Pueblo's Mayoral Run-off Election: A Battle for the City's Future
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
1 min
Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
1 min
World Record Sand Art Tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Thrissur
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
2 mins
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
2 mins
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
2 mins
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
2 mins
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
2 mins
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app