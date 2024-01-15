TRX Gold Corporation Announces Promising First Quarter 2024 Results

TRX Gold Corporation, a reputable gold mining company, kicked off 2024 with a promising first quarter, ending November 30, 2023. The financial results for the quarter reveal a company on a robust path to growth, marked by significant progress in expanding its processing capacity at the Buckreef Gold mine. This development includes the initiation of concrete and steel works for a new crushing circuit, expected to be fully operational later this year.

Boosting Production and Expanding Exploration

Under the leadership of TRX Gold, the expansion is designed with a clear goal: to increase cash flow. With an augmented cash flow, the company plans to finance a larger exploration program. The company poured 4,927 ounces of gold and sold 4,895 ounces, generating a positive operating cash flow of $5.1 million. In turn, $3.8 million was reinvested to advance the 3rd consecutive mill expansion to 2,000 tonnes per day and to push forward the construction of a significantly expanded tailings storage facility.

TRX Gold’s projected gold production for the year 2024 is an estimated 25,000-30,000 ounces at a total average cash cost of $800-900 per ounce. The company’s expansion to 2,000 tpd is on track, with a completion date targeted in the second half of fiscal 2024. The Buckreef Gold Project, which currently hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 35.88 MT at 1.77 g/t gold containing 2,036,280 ounces of gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.8 MT at 1.11 g/t gold, is being rapidly advanced.

Non-IFRS Measures and Forward-Looking Statements

As part of its commitment to transparency, TRX Gold has included certain non-IFRS measures in its press release, intended to provide additional information for evaluating the company’s performance. Forward-looking statements also indicate the company’s expectations for future operational performance and financial achievements. These documents have been filed with regulatory authorities and are available for public scrutiny on the company’s website and through electronic filing systems.

TRX Gold remains committed to creating shareholder value by boosting gold production and using the positive cash flow for exploratory drilling. This will expand the gold resource base and advance the Sulphide Ore Project. Beyond this, the company continues to uphold high ESG standards, having developed strong relationships and programs in Tanzania over the past two decades.