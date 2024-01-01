en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Tanzania’s Electric Train Services to Begin in July 2024

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:18 pm EST
Tanzania’s Electric Train Services to Begin in July 2024

In a significant development, President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania has announced the commencement of electric train services between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma by July 2024. This announcement comes amid heightened public frustration due to repeated delays and unfulfilled promises from the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC). The new modern Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) services, initially projected to start in December 2022, have been deferred multiple times, much to the public’s dismay.

Commitment to Railway Development

Despite the setbacks, President Samia reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the operational status of the railway. The sections from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro and Morogoro to Makutupora are said to be over 90% complete. The government’s determination to see the project through has been unwavering, as conveyed by the President.

African Development Bank’s Sponsorship

In an exciting revelation, President Samia announced that the African Development Bank has sponsored the continuation of the railway’s other segments. These include the segments from Tabora to Kigoma and Uvinza to Musongati. The Bank’s involvement signifies a crucial step towards the realization of this ambitious project.

Expansion of Tanzania’s Railway Network

The Standard Gauge Railway project is part of a larger plan to construct a 2,561-kilometer line, linking the port of Dar es Salaam to Mwanza on Lake Victoria. Ultimately, the railway line will extend spurs to Burundi, DR Congo, Rwanda, and Uganda, thus significantly boosting the region’s connectivity and fostering economic growth.

Additional Developments

As part of her New Year’s address, the President also highlighted advancements in different sectors, like adding 500 megawatts to the national grid by March 2024 and securing pledges worth $9.9 billion for addressing climate change. She further emphasized on improving water access and obtaining funds for education and healthcare. This comprehensive development plan underscores the government’s proactive approach to infrastructure development and economic growth.

0
Africa Tanzania Transportation
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ethiopia Named as Potential Conflict Zone for 2024: ICG Report

By Salman Akhtar

Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Term as DRC President: A Beacon of Hope or a Political Farce?

By BNN Correspondents

Ethiopia and Somaliland Ink Historic Agreement: A Strategic Leap Towards Sea Access

By Nitish Verma

Thomas Partey's Injury Exclusion: Impact on Ghana's 2024 African Cup of Nations Squad

By Salman Khan

Year in Review: Conflict and Political Unrest in Western Africa and Ga ...
@Africa · 27 mins
Year in Review: Conflict and Political Unrest in Western Africa and Ga ...
heart comment 0
Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament

By BNN Correspondents

Controversy Surrounds New Member Induction in Puntland Parliament
Somalia’s Major Step: Recruiting 3000 Teachers to Revitalize Education

By Nimrah Khatoon

Somalia's Major Step: Recruiting 3000 Teachers to Revitalize Education
Zambian Government to Rehabilitate 23 Boreholes in Northern Province

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Zambian Government to Rehabilitate 23 Boreholes in Northern Province
Chad’s Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader as Prime Minister: A Shift in Political Dynamics?

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Chad's Transitional President Appoints Opposition Leader as Prime Minister: A Shift in Political Dynamics?
Latest Headlines
World News
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler Strikes into World Darts Championship Semi-Finals
40 seconds
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler Strikes into World Darts Championship Semi-Finals
Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Term as DRC President: A Beacon of Hope or a Political Farce?
3 mins
Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Term as DRC President: A Beacon of Hope or a Political Farce?
Ngige Counsels Soludo on Anambra State Security and Infrastructure
10 mins
Ngige Counsels Soludo on Anambra State Security and Infrastructure
Zelensky's New Year Address: A Reflection on Resilience and a Call for Unity
10 mins
Zelensky's New Year Address: A Reflection on Resilience and a Call for Unity
Liverpool vs Newcastle: Premier League Clash Set to Kick Off 2024
11 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle: Premier League Clash Set to Kick Off 2024
Simone Biles Dozes Off Early at New Year's Eve Wedding; Husband Jonathan Owens Absent Due to NFL Game
13 mins
Simone Biles Dozes Off Early at New Year's Eve Wedding; Husband Jonathan Owens Absent Due to NFL Game
Sky News Daily Podcast Tackles NHS Crisis Amid Looming Strike
13 mins
Sky News Daily Podcast Tackles NHS Crisis Amid Looming Strike
Wangphu Villagers Call for Responsive Governance Amidst Political Discontent
14 mins
Wangphu Villagers Call for Responsive Governance Amidst Political Discontent
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
15 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
15 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
21 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
26 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
26 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
42 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
45 mins
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
49 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
58 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app