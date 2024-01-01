Tanzania’s Electric Train Services to Begin in July 2024

In a significant development, President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania has announced the commencement of electric train services between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma by July 2024. This announcement comes amid heightened public frustration due to repeated delays and unfulfilled promises from the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC). The new modern Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) services, initially projected to start in December 2022, have been deferred multiple times, much to the public’s dismay.

Commitment to Railway Development

Despite the setbacks, President Samia reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the operational status of the railway. The sections from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro and Morogoro to Makutupora are said to be over 90% complete. The government’s determination to see the project through has been unwavering, as conveyed by the President.

African Development Bank’s Sponsorship

In an exciting revelation, President Samia announced that the African Development Bank has sponsored the continuation of the railway’s other segments. These include the segments from Tabora to Kigoma and Uvinza to Musongati. The Bank’s involvement signifies a crucial step towards the realization of this ambitious project.

Expansion of Tanzania’s Railway Network

The Standard Gauge Railway project is part of a larger plan to construct a 2,561-kilometer line, linking the port of Dar es Salaam to Mwanza on Lake Victoria. Ultimately, the railway line will extend spurs to Burundi, DR Congo, Rwanda, and Uganda, thus significantly boosting the region’s connectivity and fostering economic growth.

Additional Developments

As part of her New Year’s address, the President also highlighted advancements in different sectors, like adding 500 megawatts to the national grid by March 2024 and securing pledges worth $9.9 billion for addressing climate change. She further emphasized on improving water access and obtaining funds for education and healthcare. This comprehensive development plan underscores the government’s proactive approach to infrastructure development and economic growth.