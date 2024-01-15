Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam Port on Track to Surpass Government’s Cargo Handling Target

For many, a port is simply a place where ships dock to offload their cargo. But for the Tanzanian government and the director of the Dar es Salaam Port, Mrisho Mrisho, it is a reflection of economic growth and national progress. The port, a critical pillar of Tanzania’s economy, has achieved a significant milestone in the first half of the 2023/24 financial year, handling a whopping 12 million tonnes of cargo. This figure is more than half of the government’s target of 22 million tonnes set in the budget estimates.

Surpassing Expectations

Mrisho, the dynamic director of the port, has set an ambitious internal target of 24 million tonnes of cargo for the fiscal year. This not only shows confidence in surpassing the government’s goal but also indicates a bold vision for the port’s capacity and efficiency. The last fiscal year saw the port handle 21.46 million tonnes of cargo, outperforming its target by over two million tonnes. This was a marked increase from the 18 million tonnes handled in the 2021/22 financial year, demonstrating a steady upward trajectory in the port’s operations.

Boosting National Revenue

The port’s efficiency is also mirrored in its significant contribution to Tanzania’s customs revenue. According to recent data from the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), a substantial 40 percent of national customs revenue originates from the Dar es Salaam Port. This is a testament to the port’s vital role in the national economy and its capacity to generate significant revenue.

Enhancing Infrastructure and Efficiency

The successful completion of the Dar es Salaam Maritime Gateway Project (DMGP) has been a significant factor in the port’s improved efficiency. Funded jointly by the World Bank, the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DfID), and the Tanzanian government, the project has upgraded and deepened multiple berths and the entrance channel. This has enabled larger vessels to dock at the port, increasing its vehicle handling capacity. Additionally, modern security systems have been installed to prevent theft, boosting the port’s reputation and trustworthiness. To further enhance efficiency and curb congestion, the construction of a logistics centre and improvements to Inland Container Depots (ICDs) are currently underway. The Single Receiving Terminal (SRT) project is also being implemented to reduce waiting times for ships and traffic, and plans to build additional berths as part of the port’s expansion are in the pipeline.