en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Tanzania’s Coast Region Embarks on Extensive School Registration Drive and Infrastructure Improvement

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Tanzania’s Coast Region Embarks on Extensive School Registration Drive and Infrastructure Improvement

In a monumental move to bolster the education sector, the Coast Region in Tanzania is pushing for an extensive registration drive for the academic year 2024. The ambitious plan aims at enrolling 55,771 pre-school pupils and 51,446 Standard One students. As per the latest update from Regional Commissioner Abubakar Kunenge, the region has already achieved 45.1% of the pre-school registration target with 25,136 pupils and a significant 73.3% of the Standard One target with 37,694 students registered.

Deadline and Progress in Secondary Education

The deadline for the ongoing registration process is firmly set for March 31 of the current year. Stepping into the realm of secondary education, 40,796 students have been selected to join, boasting an impressive pass rate of 83.7%. Kunenge has underscored the region’s unyielding commitment to ensuring that all registered pupils gain unhindered access to school.

Government’s Funding for Infrastructure Improvement

In a further demonstration of its commitment to education, the government has earmarked a whopping 29.7 billion Tanzanian Shillings for the enhancement of school infrastructure for the 2023/2024 academic year. This fund is allocated for the construction of 36 new schools, 198 classrooms, 13 teachers’ houses, 269 toilets, and 21 dormitories. Not to mention the establishment of 13 Teachers Resources Centres (TRCs) that are set to reshape the educational landscape of the region.

‘Boost’ Project Making Progress

On the note of infrastructure development, Kunenge also highlighted the progress of the ‘Boost’ projects, which are integral to the region’s educational advancement. Indicating a near completion, 12 out of the total 13 planned schools under the ‘Boost’ project have already been constructed, setting a promising precedent for the future of education in the region.

0
Education Tanzania
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Grow & Thrive Kindergarten to Expand Services; Osseo Area Schools to Fulfill Promised Projects

By BNN Correspondents

Allegations of Cover-up Surround Tragic Death of Middle School Student in China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Al Khaleej Training and Education Invites Shareholders to General Assembly Meeting

By Hadeel Hashem

Worcestershire Parents Urged to Meet School Application Deadline

By Wojciech Zylm

LaSalle Landing to Host Sean Kenney's LEGO Animal 'Super Powers' Exhib ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 17 mins
LaSalle Landing to Host Sean Kenney's LEGO Animal 'Super Powers' Exhib ...
heart comment 0
NMMS 2023 Exam: APBSE Releases Final Answer Key, Aims to Benefit 1,000,000 Students

By Rafia Tasleem

NMMS 2023 Exam: APBSE Releases Final Answer Key, Aims to Benefit 1,000,000 Students
The ‘Open Secret’ of Abuse: Unmasking Michael Quinlan’s Reign of Terror at Royal Liberty School

By Rafia Tasleem

The 'Open Secret' of Abuse: Unmasking Michael Quinlan's Reign of Terror at Royal Liberty School
Post-Holiday Business Slump: A Global Phenomenon

By Hadeel Hashem

Post-Holiday Business Slump: A Global Phenomenon
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford

By Wojciech Zylm

CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
38 seconds
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
46 seconds
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
1 min
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
1 min
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
1 min
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
1 min
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
2 mins
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
2 mins
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
2 mins
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app