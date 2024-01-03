Tanzania’s Coast Region Embarks on Extensive School Registration Drive and Infrastructure Improvement

In a monumental move to bolster the education sector, the Coast Region in Tanzania is pushing for an extensive registration drive for the academic year 2024. The ambitious plan aims at enrolling 55,771 pre-school pupils and 51,446 Standard One students. As per the latest update from Regional Commissioner Abubakar Kunenge, the region has already achieved 45.1% of the pre-school registration target with 25,136 pupils and a significant 73.3% of the Standard One target with 37,694 students registered.

Deadline and Progress in Secondary Education

The deadline for the ongoing registration process is firmly set for March 31 of the current year. Stepping into the realm of secondary education, 40,796 students have been selected to join, boasting an impressive pass rate of 83.7%. Kunenge has underscored the region’s unyielding commitment to ensuring that all registered pupils gain unhindered access to school.

Government’s Funding for Infrastructure Improvement

In a further demonstration of its commitment to education, the government has earmarked a whopping 29.7 billion Tanzanian Shillings for the enhancement of school infrastructure for the 2023/2024 academic year. This fund is allocated for the construction of 36 new schools, 198 classrooms, 13 teachers’ houses, 269 toilets, and 21 dormitories. Not to mention the establishment of 13 Teachers Resources Centres (TRCs) that are set to reshape the educational landscape of the region.

‘Boost’ Project Making Progress

On the note of infrastructure development, Kunenge also highlighted the progress of the ‘Boost’ projects, which are integral to the region’s educational advancement. Indicating a near completion, 12 out of the total 13 planned schools under the ‘Boost’ project have already been constructed, setting a promising precedent for the future of education in the region.