Tanzanian NGO to Empower Human Trafficking Victims with Technical Training

The Daughters of Mary Immaculate (DMI), a non-governmental organization based in Tanzania, has announced a comprehensive initiative to provide technical training to 150 young girls who have been victims of human trafficking. The training, scheduled to commence this year, will span a variety of areas including tailoring, cosmetics and beauty, cooking, and Information and Communications Technology (IT).

Empowerment Through Skill Development

The initiative is a testament to DMI’s unwavering commitment to empowering girls and women, nurturing youth development, and mitigating the prevalence of human trafficking and child labor. The NGO’s objectives extend beyond just the provision of technical skills training, further encompassing women empowerment programs and providing shelter to individuals living under strenuous circumstances.

Creating Sustainable Lives

DMI extends its supportive arms to victims across multiple regions in Tanzania. The organization’s mission is to ensure that these girls and women, who have endured the horrors of trafficking, are equipped with the skill set necessary to lead dignified lives post their harrowing ordeals.

A Milestone Celebration

In a testament to the transformative journey that these victims undertake, DMI holds an annual graduation ceremony each December. This event is a celebration of resilience, marking the successful completion of the 12-month training program. The graduates are awarded certificates, symbolizing their newfound independence and strength. In his address during the last graduation, Ubungo District Commissioner Hashim Komba encouraged the graduates to form groups and access council loans. The aim of these loans is to further support women, people with disabilities, and the youth in fostering self-employment post-training.

DMI’s work extends beyond the confines of this initiative. As the Public Relations Officer Erick Kimashi noted, the NGO has already aided numerous low-income women. As many as 57 women’s groups, comprising a whopping 4,000 members, have reaped the benefits of their programs.