en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tanzania

Tanzanian NGO to Empower Human Trafficking Victims with Technical Training

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Tanzanian NGO to Empower Human Trafficking Victims with Technical Training

The Daughters of Mary Immaculate (DMI), a non-governmental organization based in Tanzania, has announced a comprehensive initiative to provide technical training to 150 young girls who have been victims of human trafficking. The training, scheduled to commence this year, will span a variety of areas including tailoring, cosmetics and beauty, cooking, and Information and Communications Technology (IT).

Empowerment Through Skill Development

The initiative is a testament to DMI’s unwavering commitment to empowering girls and women, nurturing youth development, and mitigating the prevalence of human trafficking and child labor. The NGO’s objectives extend beyond just the provision of technical skills training, further encompassing women empowerment programs and providing shelter to individuals living under strenuous circumstances.

Creating Sustainable Lives

DMI extends its supportive arms to victims across multiple regions in Tanzania. The organization’s mission is to ensure that these girls and women, who have endured the horrors of trafficking, are equipped with the skill set necessary to lead dignified lives post their harrowing ordeals.

A Milestone Celebration

In a testament to the transformative journey that these victims undertake, DMI holds an annual graduation ceremony each December. This event is a celebration of resilience, marking the successful completion of the 12-month training program. The graduates are awarded certificates, symbolizing their newfound independence and strength. In his address during the last graduation, Ubungo District Commissioner Hashim Komba encouraged the graduates to form groups and access council loans. The aim of these loans is to further support women, people with disabilities, and the youth in fostering self-employment post-training.

DMI’s work extends beyond the confines of this initiative. As the Public Relations Officer Erick Kimashi noted, the NGO has already aided numerous low-income women. As many as 57 women’s groups, comprising a whopping 4,000 members, have reaped the benefits of their programs.

0
Tanzania
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tanzania's Coast Region Embarks on Extensive School Registration Drive and Infrastructure Improvement

By Ebenezer Mensah

Zanzibar's President Puts Urban Public Transport Master Plan into Action

By Ebenezer Mensah

US Couple Cleared in Controversial Tanzanian Crocodile Hunt

By Ebenezer Mensah

Walkabout Resources Begins Wet Commissioning at Lindi Jumbo Graphite Mine

By Ebenezer Mensah

Tanzania Nears Finalization of Liquefied Natural Gas Plant Agreement ...
@Business · 4 hours
Tanzania Nears Finalization of Liquefied Natural Gas Plant Agreement ...
heart comment 0
Tanzanian Corporation LAKAIRO to Pay Over 4 Billion Shillings in Tax Evasion Case

By Israel Ojoko

Tanzanian Corporation LAKAIRO to Pay Over 4 Billion Shillings in Tax Evasion Case
Tanzanian Farmers Secure GlobalG.A.P. Certification; Avocado Export to China Looms

By Hadeel Hashem

Tanzanian Farmers Secure GlobalG.A.P. Certification; Avocado Export to China Looms
Tanzanian High Court Hands Down 15-year Sentences in Landmark Terrorism Trial

By Ebenezer Mensah

Tanzanian High Court Hands Down 15-year Sentences in Landmark Terrorism Trial
Tanzanian Doctors Achieve Milestone with Successful Tumor Removal Using HIFU

By Ebenezer Mensah

Tanzanian Doctors Achieve Milestone with Successful Tumor Removal Using HIFU
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Babies Born Simultaneously at St. Luke's Hospitals in Boise and Meridian
12 seconds
New Year's Babies Born Simultaneously at St. Luke's Hospitals in Boise and Meridian
Second Edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival: A Spectacle of Colors in the Sky
17 seconds
Second Edition of Visit Qatar Kite Festival: A Spectacle of Colors in the Sky
Osteoporosis Treatment Evolves with Tymlos: Aluminum Leaching Concerns Partly Dismissed
28 seconds
Osteoporosis Treatment Evolves with Tymlos: Aluminum Leaching Concerns Partly Dismissed
Daria Kasatkina Triumphs in Brisbane Tennis Tournament
49 seconds
Daria Kasatkina Triumphs in Brisbane Tennis Tournament
CPI(M) Leaders Hold Back Defamation Suit Against Swapna Suresh, Raising Questions
51 seconds
CPI(M) Leaders Hold Back Defamation Suit Against Swapna Suresh, Raising Questions
Veteran's Crusade Against Suicide: Promoting the Enhanced Veteran's Crisis Line
56 seconds
Veteran's Crusade Against Suicide: Promoting the Enhanced Veteran's Crisis Line
Anambra State's Political Landscape Experiences Significant Shifts in 2023
1 min
Anambra State's Political Landscape Experiences Significant Shifts in 2023
PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu
1 min
PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu
RT India's Bold Advertising Campaign Challenges Mainstream Narratives
2 mins
RT India's Bold Advertising Campaign Challenges Mainstream Narratives
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
19 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app