Business

Tanzanian Corporation LAKAIRO to Pay Over 4 Billion Shillings in Tax Evasion Case

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:04 am EST


LAKAIRO Investment Limited, a leading Tanzanian corporation, has been instructed to pay over 4 billion Tanzanian shillings in taxes and duties to the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

This repayment is due to goods allegedly being diverted into the domestic market without appropriate tax payments. The Court of Appeal dismissed Lakairo’s appeal against the TRA Commissioner General’s demand for payment.

Appellate Court’s Verdict

The appellate court, composed of Justices Augustine Mwarija, Panterine Kente, and Zainab Mruke, determined that the Tax Revenue Appeals Tribunal was accurate in its decision. The Tribunal had initially stated that the Tax Revenue Appeals Board had erred in reviewing Lakairo’s application, as it was submitted beyond the permitted time frame.

The appellant’s argument, which challenged the Tribunal’s upholding of a preliminary objection not purely based on a legal point and the interpretation of the Tax Administration Act and East Africa Community Customs Management Act regarding the time limits for lodging a review application, was dismissed.

Emphasis on Timely Response

The justices emphasized that a delay in response by the TRA does not excuse the appellant’s delay nor rectify the application’s defects. This observation underlines the importance of timely responsiveness in tax-related matters, thus setting a precedent for future cases.

Lakairo’s Dissatisfaction and Resulting Costs

Lakairo expressed dissatisfaction with the TRA’s demand for payment of taxes and duties on the diverted goods. However, the appeal court found the request for review to be time-barred. As a result, it dismissed the appeal, imposing costs on Lakairo.

This case serves as a demonstration of the stringent measures taken to ensure tax compliance and the potential repercussions for organizations that fail to adhere to the set regulations.

Business Tanzania
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

