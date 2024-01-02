Tanzanian Corporation LAKAIRO to Pay Over 4 Billion Shillings in Tax Evasion Case

LAKAIRO Investment Limited, a leading Tanzanian corporation, has been instructed to pay over 4 billion Tanzanian shillings in taxes and duties to the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA).

This repayment is due to goods allegedly being diverted into the domestic market without appropriate tax payments. The Court of Appeal dismissed Lakairo’s appeal against the TRA Commissioner General’s demand for payment.

Appellate Court’s Verdict

The appellate court, composed of Justices Augustine Mwarija, Panterine Kente, and Zainab Mruke, determined that the Tax Revenue Appeals Tribunal was accurate in its decision. The Tribunal had initially stated that the Tax Revenue Appeals Board had erred in reviewing Lakairo’s application, as it was submitted beyond the permitted time frame.

The appellant’s argument, which challenged the Tribunal’s upholding of a preliminary objection not purely based on a legal point and the interpretation of the Tax Administration Act and East Africa Community Customs Management Act regarding the time limits for lodging a review application, was dismissed.

Emphasis on Timely Response

The justices emphasized that a delay in response by the TRA does not excuse the appellant’s delay nor rectify the application’s defects. This observation underlines the importance of timely responsiveness in tax-related matters, thus setting a precedent for future cases.

Lakairo’s Dissatisfaction and Resulting Costs

Lakairo expressed dissatisfaction with the TRA’s demand for payment of taxes and duties on the diverted goods. However, the appeal court found the request for review to be time-barred. As a result, it dismissed the appeal, imposing costs on Lakairo.

This case serves as a demonstration of the stringent measures taken to ensure tax compliance and the potential repercussions for organizations that fail to adhere to the set regulations.