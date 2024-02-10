Tanzanian Authors Triumph at Safal-Cornell Kiswahili Prize for African Literature

Four Tanzanian artists of the written word, Philip Oyaro, Ahmed Simba, Fatuma Salim, and Lenard Mtesigwa, found themselves basking in the limelight of recognition at the Safal-Cornell Kiswahili Prize for African Literature Awards ceremony in Nairobi. Oyaro's novel, 'Dunia Duara,' clinched the Fiction category, while Salim's poem, 'Changa la Moto,' emerged victorious in the Poetry category. Simba and Mtesigwa were bestowed with the second prizes in their respective categories.

A Celebration of Swahili Literature

On Friday, the Safal-Cornell Kiswahili Prize – a beacon of hope and inspiration for budding authors and poets across Africa – awarded the long-awaited accolades to the winners. This prestigious honor seeks to foster a deep appreciation for the Swahili language and celebrate its vibrant literary heritage.

The triumphant Oyaro, with his poignant novel 'Dunia Duara,' received a generous reward of Ksh. 811,761 (USD 5,000). In the same vein, Salim, a passionate educator from the picturesque Zanzibar, became the first female victor in the Poetry category. Her masterpiece, 'Changa la Moto,' captured the hearts of the judges and earned her the esteemed first prize, amounting to Ksh. 811,761 (USD 5,000).

Ahmed Simba and Lenard Mtesigwa, not to be overshadowed, received the second prize of Ksh. 405,880 (USD 2,500) in the Poetry and Fiction categories, respectively. Their remarkable works, 'Safari ya Maisha' and 'Ndani ya Subira Kichwagomba,' resonated deeply with the audience, emphasizing the richness and diversity of Swahili literature.

A Triumph of Talent and Tenacity

The Safal-Cornell Kiswahili Prize saw an impressive 196 entries from aspiring writers across the continent. The eight finalists were meticulously selected by a distinguished panel of judges, who praised the exceptional caliber of submissions.

"The quality of work submitted this year was truly outstanding," commended Dr. Mugane Joseph Ndime, head of the judges' panel. "It is an honor to be part of a process that cultivates and celebrates the beauty of Swahili literature."

The Safal-Cornell Kiswahili Prize, a collaborative effort between Cornell University and Safal Group, is the first of its kind to recognize and reward exceptional literary works in Swahili. This initiative not only supports and empowers African writers but also enriches the global literary landscape by sharing captivating stories that would otherwise remain untold.

A New Chapter for Swahili Literature

The winning works of Oyaro and Salim will be considered for publication by Mkuki na Nyota Publishers, a leading force in promoting African literature. Moreover, the Africa Poetry Book Fund, an esteemed organization dedicated to the advancement of African poetry, will translate their poetry into English.

This monumental achievement marks a significant milestone for the four Tanzanian authors and poets, as their words will now transcend borders and reach a global audience. Their stories of resilience, love, and the human spirit will captivate readers worldwide, strengthening the enduring legacy of Swahili literature.

As the Safal-Cornell Kiswahili Prize continues to champion the Swahili language and its literary masters, the world eagerly awaits the next chapter of this inspiring narrative.