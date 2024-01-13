en English
Economy

Tanzania Ports Authority Urged to Boost Trade Facilitation for Economic Growth

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
Tanzania Ports Authority Urged to Boost Trade Facilitation for Economic Growth

In a call to action that underscores the critical role of Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) in Tanzania’s economic fabric, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister, Exaud Kigahe, urged the agency to redouble its efforts in trade and transportation facilitation. The appeal was made during the Zanzibar International Trade Fair in Fumba, Zanzibar, where Kigahe highlighted the pivotal role of TPA, among other transport institutions, in bolstering production and trade through dependable supply chains and market access.

Recognizing TPA’s Contributions and Setting the Course for Future

While acknowledging TPA’s significant contributions, Kigahe emphasized the need for continuous progress and heightened efficiency to magnify the port sector’s imprint on the national economy. His sentiments were echoed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Professor Godius Kahyarara, and Deputy Secretary Dr. Ally Possi. They lauded TPA’s performance in the current fiscal year and its presence at the trade fair, viewing the event as a platform to cultivate collaboration and share experiences with Zanzibar Ports Corporation and other entities.

Transparency and Citizen Engagement

Part of their encouragement to TPA included a call for transparency and public engagement. They urged TPA to enlighten Tanzanian citizens about its operations, welcoming their suggestions and concerns. Nicodemus Mushi, TPA’s Public Relations and Communication Manager, represented the Director-General at the event. He provided insights into TPA’s future plans, including infrastructure enhancements that align with TPA’s commitment to improving service delivery and addressing customer and stakeholder queries.

TPA’s Plans for Infrastructure Upgrades

Among the planned improvements Mushi outlined were the dredging of the Majahazi area and refurbishing passenger and cargo terminals at the Dar es Salaam port. These developments form a part of TPA’s overarching commitment to enhance service delivery and respond effectively to customer and stakeholder concerns. The overall message from the officials is clear: TPA’s role is vital in Tanzania’s economic growth, and its continuous efforts to improve will be instrumental in shaping the country’s future.

Economy Tanzania Transportation
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

