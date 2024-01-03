Tanzania Nears Finalization of Liquefied Natural Gas Plant Agreement

As the dawn of a new era in Tanzanian energy landscape nears, the government finds itself in the concluding stages of discussions with global energy corporations for the construction of a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant. The country’s Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority’s (PURA) director general, Mr Charles Sangweni, has conveyed that the agreements are anticipated to be concluded by the end of February, after which they will be presented to the Attorney General’s Office (AG) for a thorough examination. Upon approval from the AG, the draft host government agreement (HGA) will then be put forth to the cabinet for final endorsement.

Strides Towards Energy Self-Sufficiency

Mr Michael Minja, the commissioner for oil and gas, has divulged that the negotiation teams have already sent in the drafts to their respective superiors for an in-depth review. This step is crucial in the process, as it brings the country closer to realizing a finalized HGA and updated production sharing agreements. The Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, emphasized on the gravity of the project in June 2022, accentuating the need to strike a balance between national interests and negotiation agility.

A Potential Economic Boon

The LNG project, carrying a hefty price tag of $30 billion, aims to bring significant capital and revenue to Tanzania. The project is expected to provide tangible benefits to the inhabitants of the Lindi and Mtwara regions, whilst simultaneously building capacity for Tanzanians to partake actively in the sector. Fitch, a renowned global rating agency, has reaffirmed Tanzania’s B+ stable outlook and projected a spike in real GDP growth, with LNG developments expected to begin contributing to the GDP from 2029 onwards.

Parallel Developments in the Region

In a related development, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni recently inked an agreement with Tanzanian President Samia Hassan Suluhu for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline project. This agreement opens the gates for the construction of a 1,440 km crude oil pipeline from Uganda to Tanzania, promising to create over 10,000 job opportunities during execution. However, environmental activists have expressed their apprehensions regarding the project’s impact on protected environments, water sources, and wetlands due to potential CO2 emissions.