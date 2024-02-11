Sisters Honor Late Brother's Memory by Scaling Mount Kilimanjaro

Sarah and Ashley Costello, two indomitable sisters, honored their late brother Tom's memory by scaling the towering Mount Kilimanjaro. This expedition, initially envisioned by Tom before his untimely demise in a water skiing accident at 24, served as a testament to his enduring spirit and the profound impact he left on the lives of those around him.

A Legacy of Resilience

Tom's life was a tapestry of resilience and achievements. At the tender age of 19, he overcame cancer, a victory that underscored his unyielding spirit. His triumphant battle against the disease wasn't his only legacy; even in death, Tom continued to touch lives. Through organ donation, he gave the gift of life to 75 individuals, a testament to his generosity and compassion.

In honor of their beloved brother, Sarah, Ashley, and their family established the Thomas A. Costello Legacy Foundation. This organization raises funds for academic scholarships and supports organizations close to Tom's heart.

Climbing for a Cause

The Kilimanjaro expedition was more than just a personal challenge for Sarah and Ashley; it was a mission to raise funds for their brother's foundation. Accompanied by four others, they embarked on this arduous journey, carrying Tom's ashes with them.

The climb was fraught with challenges. Fatigue, altitude sickness, and mental strain tested the resolve of the group. Yet, they found solace in the belief that Tom was with them every step of the way. His presence was a beacon of strength, guiding them through the toughest moments.

A Summit of Tributes

After an arduous climb, the group reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro. It was here, at Uhuru Peak, that Sarah and Ashley spread their brother's ashes, fulfilling a promise made to him.

The moment was poignant, a tribute to a life well-lived and a legacy that continues to inspire. As the ashes mingled with the wind, they carried with them the indomitable spirit of Tom, a spirit that continues to touch lives and make a difference through the Thomas A. Costello Legacy Foundation.

Sarah and Ashley's journey up Mount Kilimanjaro was not just a climb, but a testament to their brother's enduring legacy. They carried with them Tom's infectious spirit, his resilience, and his generosity. Despite the challenges they faced, they persevered, just as Tom had done throughout his life.

Today, the Thomas A. Costello Legacy Foundation stands as a monument to Tom's life and the lives he touched. Through academic scholarships and support for organizations close to Tom's heart, his legacy continues to inspire and make a difference. And while Tom may no longer be with us, his spirit lives on, carried by the wind atop Mount Kilimanjaro and in the hearts of those he loved.