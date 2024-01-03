Silvercorp Metals Appoints Kevin Moxham to Steer Tanzania’s Nyanzaga Gold Project

Silvercorp Metals, the Canadian mining giant renowned for silver, lead, and zinc production, has ushered in the New Year with a significant leadership change. Effective from January 1, 2024, Kevin Moxham has been appointed as the General Manager of Tanzania Projects.

Steering the Nyanzaga Gold Project

In his new capacity, Moxham’s primary responsibility will be overseeing the development of the Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania. His mandate encompasses the construction and commissioning of the project, as well as orchestrating its related infrastructure. This strategic appointment occurs as Silvercorp prepares to assume effective control of the project.

Leadership Confidence in Moxham

The company’s CEO, Rui Feng, expressed optimism about Moxham’s appointment. He cited Moxham’s extensive experience within the African mining industry as a valuable asset. Moxham’s professional journey spans across major mining companies including Anglo American, Barrick Gold, Bisha Mining Share Company, and Newmont. His recent accomplishments include spearheading the development of the Khoemacau Copper Mine in Botswana. Beginning in 2017, he initiated production in June 2021, successfully reaching 10,000 tonnes per day capacity, and subsequently managed its sale to MMG Limited.

Impending Acquisition and Prospects

Simultaneously, Silvercorp Metals Inc. has initiated an acquisition bid for OreCorp Ltd, which currently holds an 84% stake in the Nyanzaga Gold Project. Subject to the approval of OreCorp shareholders, this strategic acquisition could transform Silvercorp into a diversified, high-growth precious metals company. With key permits already in place, the Nyanzaga Gold Project aims to develop for first gold by H2 2025. The project boasts an estimated 2.5Moz of gold over a 10.7-year mine life, signaling promising prospects for Silvercorp’s future.