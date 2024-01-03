en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Silvercorp Metals Appoints Kevin Moxham to Steer Tanzania’s Nyanzaga Gold Project

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
Silvercorp Metals Appoints Kevin Moxham to Steer Tanzania’s Nyanzaga Gold Project

Silvercorp Metals, the Canadian mining giant renowned for silver, lead, and zinc production, has ushered in the New Year with a significant leadership change. Effective from January 1, 2024, Kevin Moxham has been appointed as the General Manager of Tanzania Projects.

Steering the Nyanzaga Gold Project

In his new capacity, Moxham’s primary responsibility will be overseeing the development of the Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania. His mandate encompasses the construction and commissioning of the project, as well as orchestrating its related infrastructure. This strategic appointment occurs as Silvercorp prepares to assume effective control of the project.

Leadership Confidence in Moxham

The company’s CEO, Rui Feng, expressed optimism about Moxham’s appointment. He cited Moxham’s extensive experience within the African mining industry as a valuable asset. Moxham’s professional journey spans across major mining companies including Anglo American, Barrick Gold, Bisha Mining Share Company, and Newmont. His recent accomplishments include spearheading the development of the Khoemacau Copper Mine in Botswana. Beginning in 2017, he initiated production in June 2021, successfully reaching 10,000 tonnes per day capacity, and subsequently managed its sale to MMG Limited.

Impending Acquisition and Prospects

Simultaneously, Silvercorp Metals Inc. has initiated an acquisition bid for OreCorp Ltd, which currently holds an 84% stake in the Nyanzaga Gold Project. Subject to the approval of OreCorp shareholders, this strategic acquisition could transform Silvercorp into a diversified, high-growth precious metals company. With key permits already in place, the Nyanzaga Gold Project aims to develop for first gold by H2 2025. The project boasts an estimated 2.5Moz of gold over a 10.7-year mine life, signaling promising prospects for Silvercorp’s future.

0
Business Tanzania
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mamas & Papas Celebrates Record Year with Stellar Christmas Trading Results

By Geeta Pillai

I G Petrochemicals: A Dip in Share Prices but a Promising Future

By Rafia Tasleem

Sri Lanka Customs Hits Record Revenue in 2023 Amid Economic Challenges

By Muhammad Jawad

Historic High for Private Equity Exits in India: 2023 in Review

By Rafia Tasleem

Summit Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare C ...
@Business · 2 mins
Summit Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare C ...
heart comment 0
Oligo Factory Achieves GMP Compliance, Ensures High-Quality Oligonucleotide Production

By Quadri Adejumo

Oligo Factory Achieves GMP Compliance, Ensures High-Quality Oligonucleotide Production
Aeva Technologies to Supply 4D LiDAR Technology to Leading Automotive OEM

By BNN Correspondents

Aeva Technologies to Supply 4D LiDAR Technology to Leading Automotive OEM
Sodexo Announces Upcoming Shareholder Vote on Pluxee Spin-Off and Listing

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sodexo Announces Upcoming Shareholder Vote on Pluxee Spin-Off and Listing
EXPERIENCEit Revolutionizes Events and Experiential Marketing in Scotland

By Bijay Laxmi

EXPERIENCEit Revolutionizes Events and Experiential Marketing in Scotland
Latest Headlines
World News
Uvalde High School Football Team: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Tragedy
12 seconds
Uvalde High School Football Team: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Tragedy
Dundalk FC Gears Up for New Season: Key Signings and Future Prospects
20 seconds
Dundalk FC Gears Up for New Season: Key Signings and Future Prospects
Utah Rep. John Curtis Declares Candidacy for U.S. Senate
35 seconds
Utah Rep. John Curtis Declares Candidacy for U.S. Senate
London Knights' Winning Streak Bolstered by Young Talent
42 seconds
London Knights' Winning Streak Bolstered by Young Talent
A Decade On: Revisiting Dr. Manmohan Singh's Unprecedented Press Conference
42 seconds
A Decade On: Revisiting Dr. Manmohan Singh's Unprecedented Press Conference
Cathedral Crusaders Secure Victory in Hockey, Sartell-St. Stephen Gymnasts Triumph
43 seconds
Cathedral Crusaders Secure Victory in Hockey, Sartell-St. Stephen Gymnasts Triumph
Arthur Okonkwo: Arsenal's Young Goalkeeper Set for International Debut with Nigeria
47 seconds
Arthur Okonkwo: Arsenal's Young Goalkeeper Set for International Debut with Nigeria
New Year Revelry in Philippines Marred by Fireworks Injuries; Political and Environmental Issues Unfold
49 seconds
New Year Revelry in Philippines Marred by Fireworks Injuries; Political and Environmental Issues Unfold
Jordan Love's High-Stakes Final Game: A Potential Windfall Awaits
51 seconds
Jordan Love's High-Stakes Final Game: A Potential Windfall Awaits
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app