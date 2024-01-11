Rebecca Mungo’s ‘Dancing Beyond the Limit’ Wins Nafasi Art Space’s Human Rights Art Competition

Rebecca Mungo, a 24-year-old budding photographer, has won the Nafasi Art Space’s Human Rights Art Competition with her evocative photograph titled “Dancing Beyond the Limit”. The image, captured during a vibrant music festival in Dar es Salaam, portrays a disabled man dancing with uninhibited joy. It serves as a poignant symbol for the universal rights to joy, inclusivity, and the pursuit of happiness.

Art as a Medium for Human Rights Discourse

The competition, backed by the European Union, was organized in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its objective was to involve young Tanzanians in the discourse surrounding human rights through the powerful medium of art. The age of the participants ranged from 12 to 25, and six finalists were selected across two age categories.

The winners of the competition were announced on December 10, aligning with International Human Rights Day, and the award ceremony took place on December 14, 2023. EU Ambassador to Tanzania, Christine Grau, and Nafasi’s Executive Director, Lilian Mushi, praised the young artists for their impactful contributions to human rights awareness. They also encouraged the winners to continue using their artistic skills to advocate for societal change.

Unveiling the Global Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence

Furthermore, the event served as a platform to highlight the ongoing global campaign against gender-based violence. The involved parties emphasized the critical role of youth involvement in fostering a fair and equitable society, underlining the power of art as an agent for change.