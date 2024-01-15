en English
Disaster

Landslide at Illegal Gold Mine in Tanzania Claims 22 Lives

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Landslide at Illegal Gold Mine in Tanzania Claims 22 Lives

On a day marred by tragedy, a landslide at an illicit gold mine in northern Tanzania has claimed the lives of 22 people. The deadly incident took place at the Ng’alita mine in Bariadi district, Simiyu region, an area that had been cordoned off due to heavy rainfall. However, a group of individuals, aged between 24 and 38 years old, disregarded government prohibitions and commenced mining operations late on Friday, which led to their untimely demise.

Ignoring Restrictions, Risking Lives

The Tanzanian government had issued explicit orders restricting mining activities in the region due to the ongoing heavy rains. The miners, however, flouted these orders, embarking on mining operations that would eventually cost them their lives. The area caved in and buried them, leaving no survivors.

Illegal Mining: A Persistent Issue

Illegal mining is not uncommon in Tanzania, recognized as one of the world’s largest gold producers. Despite governmental efforts to improve safety for small-scale miners, unsafe and unregulated illegal mining continues to occur. The tragic landslide at the Ng’alita mine is a stark reminder of the risks associated with these unauthorized mining practices.

A Call for Greater Compliance

This tragic event highlights the dire consequences of ignoring safety protocols and government-imposed restrictions. The government’s efforts to regulate mining and ensure safety are being undermined by continued illegal mining activities. The landslide serves as a grim reminder of the importance of adhering to safety protocols, particularly in areas prone to natural disasters.

Disaster Tanzania
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

