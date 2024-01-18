Landmark Study Reveals Need for Policy Reforms for Gender Equality in Tanzania

A groundbreaking study, led by advocate Clarence Kipobota and commissioned by the non-profit organization MyLegacy, has made a compelling case for legal and policy amendments to ensure gender equality in the ownership of land, housing, and property rights in Tanzania. Conducted in the regions of Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, and Kilimanjaro, the study revealed pressing issues related to accessibility, affordability, and gender sensitivity that need immediate redress.

Identifying Barriers for Marginalized Groups

This study, presented on January 17, 2024, aimed to uncover the obstacles faced by women, youth, and people with disabilities (WYPwDs) in acquiring property. The findings have brought to light significant disparities in land ownership and the possession of formal documentation, with cultural norms and financial capacity emerging as major roadblocks. In urban areas, the exorbitant real estate prices have forced the majority of the youth to live in rented accommodations.

The study strongly advocates for enhancing legal literacy among WYPwDs and empowering them to participate actively in legal processes. The objective is to tackle disparities head-on and promote equitable access to land and other property rights. This will be a significant step towards addressing the gender-sensitive issues that have been plaguing the nation.

Changing Social Norms and Advocacy

Fortunata Temu, the executive director of MyLegacy, underscored the importance of advocacy in bringing about a change in societal norms. She stressed the need for increasing understanding and promoting the active involvement of WYPwDs in decision-making processes. The director of Habitat for Humanity Tanzania also emphasized the crucial need to address issues related to affordability, habitability, and access to basic services.

Furthermore, this progressive study has led to a call for a Citizens Election Manifesto to effectively address these grievances in the run-up to the forthcoming elections. The proposed reforms, if implemented, could be a game-changer in achieving gender equality in property rights in Tanzania.