Katoro Gold PLC Reports Financial Dispute with JV Partner LVG

In a recent development, Katoro Gold PLC, a renowned London-based company in the sphere of gold and nickel exploration and development, has reported a dispute with its joint venture (JV) partner, Lake Victoria Gold (LVG). The contention is rooted in LVG’s failure to provide proof of payment for their agreed capital contribution to the Imweru gold project in Tanzania before the culmination of 2023.

Dispute Impact on Katoro’s Stock

Following the announcement of the financial dispute, Katoro’s stock experienced a precipitous drop of 17% to 0.12 pence per share in London’s trading scene. Despite this significant setback, Katoro’s share price has seen an overall escalation of 20% over the past year, displaying resilience in the face of adversity.

The Joint Venture’s Genesis

Originating in March 2022, the JV was designed to overcome the administrative obstacles that Katoro encountered during a disposal attempt of the Imweru project to LVG. The terms of the JV stipulated that LVG would acquire up to an 80% interest in the project. Furthermore, LVG would be accountable for all funding requirements, including reimbursing Katoro for previous expenses amounting to EUR792,000 by the end of 2023.

Current State of Affairs

As a result of LVG’s failure to provide the agreed payment proof, Katoro has formally engaged with LVG to address the matter. The London-based company is currently in a state of anticipation, awaiting LVG’s response to the engagement.