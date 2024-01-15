en English
Greenfield Exploration Commences Gold Exploration in Three Tanzanian Regions

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Greenfield Exploration Commences Gold Exploration in Three Tanzanian Regions

In a move that marks a significant investment in the Tanzanian mining sector, Greenfield Exploration, a subsidiary of Geita Gold Mine Limited (GGML), has embarked on mineral exploration activities in the Dodoma, Shinyanga, and Singida regions of Tanzania. The exploration is a strategic effort aimed at discovering commercial gold mines, further cementing GGML’s position as the largest gold producer in the country.

AngloGold Ashanti Eyes Expansion in Tanzania

During a visit to GGML, Alberto Calderon, the CEO of AngloGold Ashanti, vocalized the company’s intention to expand its presence and production levels in Tanzania. The company’s vision is to find another world-class gold deposit, mirroring the success of the GGML, which produced its first gold bar in June 2000. As the company gears up to celebrate its 25th anniversary in April, this expansion announcement underscores its commitment to upholding Tanzania’s gold production.

Commitment to Sustainability

GGML is not only recognized for its gold production but also for its commitment to sustainability. The company is in the process of implementing a project anticipated to halve the mine’s power costs and could significantly reduce carbon emissions by 2030. This initiative showcases GGML’s dedication to sustainable operations, aligning with global efforts towards environmental conservation.

Strategic Positioning for Enhanced Exploration

Greenfield Exploration is based in Dodoma, placing it strategically within the regions where the exploration activities are taking place. This strategic positioning is anticipated to bolster the exploration process, optimally utilizing the local resources and expertise. With the parent company of GGML, AngloGold Ashanti, being the fourth-largest gold producer in the world by production, the future of Tanzania’s gold mining sector is set to shine brighter.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

