Bank of Tanzania Adopts Interest Rate-Based Monetary Policy Framework

In a significant shift towards bolstering economic growth, the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has announced its transition from a quantity-of-money framework to an interest rate-based framework. This strategic move, as stated by the central bank governor, Emanuel Tutuba, is aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the country’s monetary policy, securing low and stable inflation, and propelling the Tanzanian economy forward.

Central Bank Rate: The New Policy Driver

Under this reformed policy, the Central Bank Rate (CBR) will be the principal policy rate. The CBR is set to align with Tanzania’s objective of maintaining inflation levels that support economic development. This rate will serve as a beacon, indicating the direction of the monetary policy and signaling whether the policy will be tightening or expansionary.

Guiding Financial Institutions

The CBR’s role extends to guiding financial institutions in determining their interest rates. However, it is important to note that the CBR does not dictate the interest rates commercial banks will offer. Governor Tutuba was clear in emphasizing that market forces will continue to shape actual interest rates, in adherence to the country’s broader economic policies.

A Commitment to Harmonization

This policy shift also underlines Tanzania’s resolve to align its monetary policy frameworks with those of the East African Community and other regional economic communities to which it belongs. By adopting an interest rate-based policy, Tanzania is not only enhancing its monetary policy effectiveness but also fostering regional integration by harmonizing its practices with those of its economic partners.