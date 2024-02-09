TAM Achieves Milestone in Safety: Awarded Army SOH Star for Occupational Health Excellence

From January 21 to 25, 2024, a delegation of safety officials from the Transatlantic Middle East Division (TAD), Transatlantic Middle East District (TAM), and the Corps of Engineers Safety and Occupational Health Management System (CE-SOHMS) embarked on a mission to TAM's field offices in Jordan and Bahrain. Their purpose: to conduct stage 3 interviews for the CE-SOHMS program, designed to seamlessly integrate safety and occupational health functions into all USACE business operations.

A Commitment to Safety

The CE-SOHMS program, an initiative aimed at fortifying the safety and wellbeing of employees, has been a priority for TAM since its inception in 2019. The recent visit by the safety officials was a critical step in evaluating the progress of the program and identifying areas for improvement.

Upon completion of the stage 3 interviews, the assessment team found that TAM's field offices in Jordan and Bahrain had effectively implemented the safety management system. Employees demonstrated a high level of knowledge and commitment to safety, reflecting the success of the CE-SOHMS program.

A Journey Towards Excellence

TAM's successful navigation through stage 3 of the CE-SOHMS program has earned it the distinction of being the sixth out of 52 Districts to reach this milestone. The achievement is a testament to TAM's unwavering dedication to safety and occupational health.

As TAM celebrates this accomplishment, the focus now shifts towards sustaining the progress made and consistently reassessing the CE-SOHMS criteria. The ultimate goal is to ensure that the safety and wellbeing of employees remain at the forefront of all operations.

The Road Ahead

With the successful completion of the Department of Army final assessment, TAM stands to be awarded the prestigious 'Army SOH Star'. This coveted recognition serves as a symbol of the District's commitment to safety and its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of occupational health.

As TAM continues its journey towards safety excellence, the lessons learned and the progress made will undoubtedly serve as a beacon for other Districts striving to achieve the same level of success in their CE-SOHMS programs.

In the ever-evolving landscape of safety and occupational health, the story of TAM's achievements serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of dedication, commitment, and continuous improvement in creating a safer and healthier work environment for all.

The journey may be arduous, but the rewards are invaluable. As the sun sets on TAM's recent accomplishments, a new day dawns, filled with the promise of continued progress and the relentless pursuit of safety excellence.