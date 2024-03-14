Taliban's Passport Revenue Hits $26 Million in Two Months Amid Afghan Exodus

In a recent turn of events, the Taliban's passport department has reported a significant revenue generation of approximately AFN 1.844 billion ($26 million) from passport issuance over the past two months. Noorullah Patman, the spokesperson for the department, shared on social media that more than 300,000 passports have been issued to Afghan citizens both within and outside the country during this period. This development comes after the Taliban, upon their return to power in August 2021, temporarily halted passport services, leading to a desperate rush at Kabul International Airport by tens of thousands seeking evacuation.

Challenges in Passport Issuance

Despite the reopening of the passport office in Kabul in October 2022, the Taliban's management of passport distribution has faced several interruptions. Just days after resuming operations, the office had to suspend services again due to an overwhelming flood of applications causing the biometric system to malfunction. Moreover, the absence of international recognition for the Taliban has not deterred them from continuing to issue passports under the banner of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. This has not only led to a lucrative revenue source for the Taliban authorities but also turned the Afghan passport into a rare commodity for the populace desperate to leave the country.

The Desperate Struggle for Passports

Before the Taliban's takeover, acquiring a passport in Afghanistan was a relatively straightforward process, with applicants receiving their documents within two to three working days. However, the situation has drastically changed, with millions facing significant obstacles in obtaining this crucial document. Afghans, in dire need of passports for medical emergencies or to escape the country's worsening conditions, have to endure months of waiting, pay hefty fees, and even face physical and verbal abuse at the hands of the Taliban. The inhumane treatment of applicants and the intermittent halting of passport distribution in various provinces have pushed many towards the black market, where passports are sold at exorbitant prices ranging from $2,500 to $4,000.

Looking Ahead

The generation of over $26 million from passport issuance highlights not only the financial aspect of the crisis but also the dire circumstances forcing Afghans to seek passports as a means of escape. With the Taliban's passport distribution process marred by inefficiency, corruption, and abuse, the future for those seeking to leave Afghanistan remains uncertain. As the international community continues to grapple with the complexities of engaging with the Taliban, the plight of the Afghan people, desperate for a semblance of normalcy and safety, underscores the urgent need for a coherent and humane approach to aid those in need.