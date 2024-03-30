Taliban claim of combatting ISIS disputed following Kandahar bombing and Moscow attack: ASPI

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) has released a report on Thursday, March 28th, shedding light on the intricate web of relationships and shared ideologies among ISIS, Al-Qaeda, the Taliban, and other extremist groups. The document provides a stark contradiction to the Taliban's public assertions of fighting ISIS and cutting ties with Al-Qaeda, revealing a more complex reality that challenges Western perceptions of these groups as entirely separate entities.

Shared Ideological Foundations

According to ASPI's analysis, despite the apparent divisions, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, the Taliban, and similar groups are united by a common goal: to transform Muslim countries into a unified society governed by a singular rule. This ideological alignment, the report argues, makes the Taliban's claim to oppose ISIS and disconnect from Al-Qaeda seem 'hollow.' The report highlights recent violent incidents, such as bombings in Kandahar and an attack on a concert hall in Moscow, as evidence of the ongoing formidable presence and cooperation among these extremist factions.

Taliban's Allegiances and Terrorism's Foothold

The institute's findings further emphasize the Taliban's unbroken allegiance to Al-Qaeda, with the latter having established active cells across Afghanistan. Since the Taliban's ascendancy in Afghanistan, the region has become an increasingly hospitable environment for violent extremist groups, with 21 other such factions gaining territorial and operational strongholds under Taliban rule. The report also notes the Taliban's continued association with the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), despite conflicts over Pakistan, the TTP's main supporter. This complex network of relationships underscores the growing terrorism threat in Afghanistan and the surrounding region, contrary to the Taliban's publicized stance against ISIS.

Implications for Regional and Global Security

The ASPI's report serves as a crucial wake-up call for both regional and global powers to reassess their approach to combating terrorism. With the Taliban's return to a despotic governance model reminiscent of the 1990s and its proven alliances with other extremist groups, the threat landscape in Afghanistan and beyond has significantly worsened. The institute warns that geopolitical rivalries have inadvertently facilitated greater opportunities for the proliferation of ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and the Taliban, with recent attacks in Kandahar and Moscow serving as grim reminders of the escalating danger.

The revelation of these intertwined relationships and shared ambitions among some of the world's most notorious extremist groups necessitates a reevaluation of strategies to counter terrorism. The ASPI's report underscores the importance of a unified and informed response to the complexities of global extremism, challenging the international community to look beyond superficial divisions and focus on the underlying ideologies fueling these threats.