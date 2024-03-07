Tajikistan and World Bank Pledge to Boost Economic Resilience, Eye Sustainable Development

In a significant development from Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on March 7, President Emomali Rahmon and a delegation from the World Bank's Board of Directors convened to discuss strategies for bolstering the nation's economic resilience against potential threats and challenges. This meeting underscored the importance of ramping up investments from development partners across various sectors to ensure sustainable growth.

Strengthening Economic and Social Sectors

The talks between President Rahmon and the World Bank officials were centered around the critical need for additional investments in key areas such as education, healthcare, irrigation, agriculture, transportation, environmental protection, and tourism. Both parties agreed that attracting further investments is vital for Tajikistan's sustainable development, with a particular emphasis on enhancing disaster resilience, promoting green economy initiatives, and advancing the country's digitalization efforts.

Commitment to Reforms and Cooperation

Emphasizing the necessity of implementing consistent reforms, the discussion also touched upon the efforts to mitigate risks and negative factors that could impede Tajikistan's economic progress. President Rahmon expressed his satisfaction with the existing level of cooperation between Tajikistan and the World Bank, highlighting the successful implementation of various projects within the nation facilitated by this global financial institution. Since joining the World Bank and the International Development Association in the early '90s, Tajikistan has shown a strong commitment to international development cooperation.

Revitalizing the CASA-1000 Project

In a related development, the World Bank has announced its renewed support for the CASA-1000 project, which aims to transmit clean energy from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan through Afghanistan. This project is not only expected to develop the necessary physical infrastructure but also to establish the institutional and legal framework required for the transmission of surplus power from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to neighboring countries. With construction nearing completion in Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, and Tajikistan, the project marks a significant step towards regional cooperation and sustainable energy development.

As Tajikistan and the World Bank reinforce their partnership, the focus on sustainable development, green economy initiatives, and digitalization heralds a promising future for the nation's economy. The commitment to bolster economic resilience, combined with strategic investments in crucial sectors, sets a solid foundation for Tajikistan to navigate through potential challenges while ensuring the well-being of its population. This collaboration exemplifies a concerted effort towards achieving long-term development goals, benefiting not only Tajikistan but also contributing to regional stability and prosperity.