European Parliament Condemns Suppression of Media in Tajikistan

The European Parliament has recently issued a statement expressing its deep distress over the declining state of independent media in Tajikistan, unequivocally condemning the continuous suppression of journalists, human rights activists, and lawyers. The Parliament's disquiet stems from observing a steady deterioration in media freedom in the country since its independence in 1991.

Harsh Penalties and Misuse of Anti-extremism Laws

The European Parliament has particularly pointed out the severe sentencing of numerous journalists to extended prison terms. The offences? Reporting on social issues and human rights abuses, primarily in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO). The Tajik authorities have come under fire for their apparent misuse of anti-extremism and anti-terrorism laws, exploiting these statutes to persecute media professionals.

Harassment of Independent News Agencies

The only two significant independent news agencies in Tajikistan, Asia-Plus and Radio Ozodi, also face ongoing harassment. Journalists from Azda TV, who are currently operating from exile, have reported sustained pressure on their families still residing in Tajikistan.

The Impact of Russian Propaganda

The European Parliament has also voiced concerns about Russian propaganda profiting from the limited local media coverage, especially in relation to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The resolution passed by the Parliament vehemently condemns the application of anti-extremism laws to suppress dissent, the shutting down of independent media outlets, and the politically motivated trials lacking fair judicial processes.

Call for International Monitoring and Support

The Parliament is urging the Tajik government to release the detained journalists and lawyers, investigate allegations of mistreatment and forced confessions, and create a safer environment for media and rights defenders. It is also advocating for international monitoring of Tajikistan's human rights situation and is encouraging the European Union Commission and Member States to offer more support to Tajik civil society, including financial assistance and visa aid.