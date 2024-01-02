en English
Yunneng Secures Approval for Financial Restructuring of Taiwan’s 640 MW Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Yunneng Secures Approval for Financial Restructuring of Taiwan’s 640 MW Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project

In a groundbreaking development, Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd. has received the green light from Taiwanese authorities for the financial restructuring necessary to finalize the 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm project. This project, a cooperative endeavor between Skyborn Renewables, TotalEnergies, EGCO, and Sojitz Corporation, resonates with the global drive towards decarbonization and sustainable energy solutions.

Progress and Future Plans

Since the project’s financial conclusion in 2019, the financing consortium, comprising local and international banks as well as export credit agencies, has remained steady. The project has already made noteworthy strides, with 34 of the 80 wind turbines now contributing to Taiwan’s renewable energy supply. The construction blueprint has been updated to ensure all wind turbines are installed by 2024, setting out an ambitious plan to supply the energy needs of over 600,000 Taiwanese households.

The Team Behind the Project

Skyborn Renewables, which spearheads the project, is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator included in Global Infrastructure Partners’ portfolio. Fellow project sponsors, TotalEnergies, EGCO, and Sojitz, have substantial stakes in renewable and clean energy ventures worldwide, further bolstering the project’s credibility and potential for impact.

Positioning Taiwan on the Global Renewable Energy Map

The Yunlin Project, poised off the west coast of Taiwan, is set to become one of the region’s largest offshore wind farms. It aligns seamlessly with Taiwan’s renewable energy policy objective, as declared by the Ministry of Economic Affairs. This is a significant step for Taiwan, which successfully installed 283 wind turbines with a capacity of 2.25GW in 2023, achieving its offshore wind power installation target. The country has now set its sights on installing 314-374 wind turbines in 2024, with a cumulative capacity of 2.56GW-3.04GW. With these advancements, Taiwan is rapidly establishing itself as a key player in the global renewable energy landscape.

Energy Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

