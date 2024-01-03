Wisdom Marine Group and Synergy Group Form Joint Venture to Enhance Fleet Management

In an ambitious maritime alliance, Taiwan’s Wisdom Marine Group and Singapore’s Synergy Group have announced the formation of a joint venture named Wisdom Synergy Ship Management (WSSM). This strategic partnership, with the operational strength centralized in Singapore, Taiwan, and India, aims to redefine the technical management of Wisdom’s diverse fleet of ships.

Strengthening a Two-Decade-Long Bond

The alliance between Wisdom Marine Group and Synergy Group is not a newfound venture. Their collaboration traces back to 1999, a testament to a relationship built on mutual respect and shared objectives. Wisdom Marine Group’s Chairman, James Lan, who spearheaded this partnership, expressed unwavering confidence in the venture.

Driving Operational Excellence and Safety

WSSM’s primary objective is to leverage Synergy Group’s expertise to amplify operational safety and efficiency in managing Wisdom’s fleet. The joint venture comes in the wake of Wisdom’s decision last year to entrust Synergy Group with the management of a part of its fleet. This move is seen as a strategic initiative to consolidate Wisdom’s position in the global maritime industry by enhancing their operational standards and promoting sustainable practices.

Embarking on a Transformative Journey

James Lan regards the establishment of WSSM as the onset of a transformative journey for Wisdom Marine Group. He believes that the company will significantly benefit from the expertise of Synergy Group, a renowned player in the global ship management arena. Captain Rajesh Unni, Founder and Executive Chairman of Synergy Marine Group, echoed Lan’s sentiments, emphasizing that the partnership is designed to make a meaningful impact in the industry.