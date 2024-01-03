en English
Singapore

Wisdom Marine Group and Synergy Group Form Joint Venture to Enhance Fleet Management

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:05 pm EST
Wisdom Marine Group and Synergy Group Form Joint Venture to Enhance Fleet Management

In an ambitious maritime alliance, Taiwan’s Wisdom Marine Group and Singapore’s Synergy Group have announced the formation of a joint venture named Wisdom Synergy Ship Management (WSSM). This strategic partnership, with the operational strength centralized in Singapore, Taiwan, and India, aims to redefine the technical management of Wisdom’s diverse fleet of ships.

Strengthening a Two-Decade-Long Bond

The alliance between Wisdom Marine Group and Synergy Group is not a newfound venture. Their collaboration traces back to 1999, a testament to a relationship built on mutual respect and shared objectives. Wisdom Marine Group’s Chairman, James Lan, who spearheaded this partnership, expressed unwavering confidence in the venture.

Driving Operational Excellence and Safety

WSSM’s primary objective is to leverage Synergy Group’s expertise to amplify operational safety and efficiency in managing Wisdom’s fleet. The joint venture comes in the wake of Wisdom’s decision last year to entrust Synergy Group with the management of a part of its fleet. This move is seen as a strategic initiative to consolidate Wisdom’s position in the global maritime industry by enhancing their operational standards and promoting sustainable practices.

Embarking on a Transformative Journey

James Lan regards the establishment of WSSM as the onset of a transformative journey for Wisdom Marine Group. He believes that the company will significantly benefit from the expertise of Synergy Group, a renowned player in the global ship management arena. Captain Rajesh Unni, Founder and Executive Chairman of Synergy Marine Group, echoed Lan’s sentiments, emphasizing that the partnership is designed to make a meaningful impact in the industry.

Singapore Taiwan Transportation
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

