Temporary Taxi Fare Hike in Greater Taipei During Lunar New Year

For a span of 10 days during the upcoming Lunar New Year festivities in February, taxi fares in the Greater Taipei region, encompassing Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung, will experience a temporary hike. Every ride taken within this period will cost an extra NT$30, impacting both locals and tourists alike.

Limited Fixed Rates and Late-night Surcharge

Pre-determined rates will be put into effect for particular routes, primarily in the Wulai and Ruifang districts. These rates, too, will witness an upward revision for the duration of the holiday. Additionally, those travelling during the late-night hours, specifically between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., should brace themselves for a further surcharge of NT$20.

National Freeway Tolls and Supplementary Fares

While the national freeway tolls will be levied as usual, it’s crucial to note that no other additional fares will be permitted during this time. This serves as a safeguard for passengers against potential exploitation.

Tackle Overcharging: Be Informed, Be Vigilant

As the New Taipei Transportation Department gears up for the temporary fare increment, it strongly encourages passengers to be proactive and vigilant. Passengers are advised to get a printed receipt with the meter readings at the end of each ride. In case of suspected overcharging, noting down the taxi’s license number and promptly contacting the authorities is recommended. It’s important to remember that taxi drivers operating without a license or failing to adhere to the metered fare could face steep fines ranging from NT$9,000 to NT$90,000. This move is seen as a deterrent to any foul play and ensures that the rights of the passengers are upheld.