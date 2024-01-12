Taiwan’s Semiconductor Dominance: A Double-Edged Sword?

In the high-stakes game of global technology, Taiwan, through the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s premier contract chip manufacturer, commands an undisputed lead. With a lion’s share of 46% of the global semiconductor foundry capacity, and semiconductors making up 40% of Taiwan’s exports, the island nation has become synonymous with the pulsating heart of the semiconductor industry. Major clients like Apple and Nvidia have, for years, relied upon Taiwan’s semiconductor prowess. Nevertheless, this dependence on a single industry is viewed as a potential vulnerability by some experts, including Paul Cavey, an economist at East Asia Econ.

China’s Growing Semiconductor Capabilities

While Taiwan’s dominance in the semiconductor industry is currently uncontested, the winds of change are blowing. China, a significant recipient of Taiwan’s chip exports, has been steadily enhancing its native semiconductor capabilities. A testament to this is the 39% surge in revenue for the nation’s top 10 chip equipment manufacturers in the first half of 2023, signalling a robust push towards chip production self-sufficiency.

Global Trade Tensions and Export Restrictions

Adding to Taiwan’s potential vulnerabilities are rising global trade tensions and the implementation of export restrictions by Western nations. These measures aim to stymie China’s advancement in chip technology, but they could inadvertently affect Taiwan’s standing as well. The Dutch lithography systems manufacturer, ASML, recently had its license to ship certain tools to China partially revoked by the Dutch government. This move further muddles the global semiconductor supply chain, potentially impacting Taiwan’s semiconductor industry.

Diversification: A Potential Mitigation Strategy

Cavey, the guest on CNBC’s Squawk Box Asia, suggested that Taiwanese politicians should consider diversifying their economy as a strategy to mitigate these risks. Taiwanese companies, such as Apple iPhone assembler Hon Hai (Foxconn), have already begun exploring alternatives to diversify away from China in order to protect their interests. Amid the escalating U.S.-China ‘chip war’, the need for Taiwan to reassess its economic dependencies and strategize accordingly has never been more critical.