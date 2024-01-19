Taiwan's Military Ranking Dips to 24th in 2024: Global Firepower Survey

As per the annual survey by Global Firepower, Taiwan's military ranking has witnessed a slight dip in 2024. The nation's war-making capabilities, evaluated based on conventional warfare parameters, has led to a 'Power Index' score of 0.3302. This subtle decrease from its previous score has resulted in Taiwan dropping from the 23rd to the 24th position on the global scale.

Comprehensive Evaluation Process

The Global Firepower survey assesses the war-making capabilities of 145 countries, taking into account over 60 individual factors. These factors include but are not limited to manpower, equipment, natural resources, finances, and geography. The 'Power Index' score assigned to each nation is a result of this rigorous and comprehensive evaluation.

Taiwan's Military Strength

Despite the slight drop in rankings, Taiwan's military strength remains considerable. The country boasts a total military personnel of 2.58 million. Active-duty troops make up 215,000 of this number, while a robust reserve force of 2.31 million soldiers bolsters the nation's defense capabilities.

Global Military Landscape

The United States retains its top position in the global military ranking with a score of 0.0699. Following closely behind are Russia, China, India, and South Korea. The United Kingdom, Japan, Turkey, Pakistan, and Italy complete the top ten. Taiwan's new ranking places it directly behind Saudi Arabia, indicating a highly competitive global military landscape.