Taiwan's CWA Enhances Forecasting Abilities Amid Road Safety and Telecom Fraud Measures

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) in Taiwan is set to revolutionize meteorological forecasts by upgrading its infrastructure and reducing the margin of error for five-day typhoon predictions. The initiative is also meant to expand the scope of its forecasts to encompass the earliest arrival time of a typhoon's storm circle and wind predictions for coastal areas.

Enhanced Predictive Capabilities

The CWA's ambitious plan includes the construction of 25 new weather observation stations, the installation of an automatic space system, an upgrade of radar systems, and the establishment of high-frequency radar monitoring networks. Two new observation stations in Miaoli and Yunlin counties are set to commence operations in June and September, respectively. This move will ensure that every city and county in Taiwan will be equipped with a crewed observation station, thus improving the accuracy of weather predictions.

Improved Road Safety Measures

On a related note, the Freeway Bureau has announced that starting next Monday, motorists will face cleaning fees if they fail to secure their cargo, resulting in road debris. The structure of penalties will be calibrated based on the duration of traffic disruptions caused. This development follows the bureau's report of a record-high collection in freeway toll fees post the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Crackdown on Telecom Fraud

In another significant development, Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) has greenlit draft management rules aimed at curbing the misuse of telephone numbers by fraudsters. According to the new regulations, mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) will be required to adhere to strict identification and data preservation standards. Those failing to comply will face hefty fines. A grace period of one year has been granted before the new rules swing into full effect.