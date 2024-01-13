Taiwan’s Cultural Diversity Takes Center Stage Ahead of Presidential Elections

As Taiwan’s presidential elections draw near, the cultural and social fabric of the island takes center stage. In the spotlight is a special program by FRANCE 24, revealing Taiwan’s rich cultural diversity and the influential role it plays in shaping a new generation of artists. The program particularly highlights Taiwan’s vibrant queer scene, featuring drag queen Rose Mary, a prominent figure in the local LGBT community for the past five years.

Historic Steps Toward Equality

Marking a historic step towards equality, Taiwan emerged as the first Asian nation to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019. This progressive move has fostered a supportive environment for LGBT artists, contributing to the island’s cultural richness. Taiwan’s commitment to gender equality is further reflected in the election of Tsai Ing-wen as the first female president in 2016 and a parliamentary representation of over 40 percent women.

Delay in the MeToo Movement

Despite its progress in gender equality, Taiwan’s MeToo movement took a while to gain momentum. It wasn’t until 2023, triggered by the Netflix series ‘Wave Makers’ – which spotlighted sexual harassment in the political sphere – that the movement picked up pace. The series played a significant role in initiating conversations around sexual harassment, bringing critical social issues to the forefront.

The Artists Crafting Taiwan’s Identity

Featuring in the program are metal singer and MP Freddy Lim, and Indigenous pop star Abao. Both artists have played a significant role in crafting Taiwan’s cultural identity. The program underscores the cultural importance of the Indigenous community, which makes up 2 percent of the population. President Tsai Ing-wen’s 2016 apology for historical colonial domination and the celebration of Indigenous music at the annual Pasiwali festival signify the nation’s efforts to acknowledge and celebrate its diverse heritage. Abao, in particular, is lauded for her efforts in preserving Indigenous heritage and mentoring young artists. Her Paiwan language album ‘Kinakaian’ won the top honors at the Golden Melody Awards, further cementing her influence in Taiwan’s music scene.

In the midst of these cultural highlights, Taiwan’s least preferred candidate, Vice President Lai Ching-te, won the presidential vote, extending the dominance of the ruling party. The election results carry significant geopolitical implications, signaling four more years of potential tensions surrounding the island democracy. Despite the challenges ahead, Taiwan continues to stride forward, crafting its identity through its unique cultural diversity and commitment to progressive social values.