Asia

Taiwan’s Cultural Diversity and Progressive Values Spotlighted by FRANCE 24

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:43 pm EST
Taiwan’s Cultural Diversity and Progressive Values Spotlighted by FRANCE 24

In an illuminating episode aired on January 12, 2024, FRANCE 24 highlights the rich cultural diversity and progressive values of Taiwan, on the eve of the presidential elections. The narrative unveils Taiwan’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community, championed by prominent drag queen, Rose Mary, and celebrates the historic legalisation of same-sex marriage in 2019, a trailblazing act in Asia.

Taiwan’s Strides in Gender Equality

Taiwan’s progress in championing women’s rights is evidenced by the election of its first female president, Tsai Ing Wen, in 2016, and the substantial representation of women in parliament. Despite these advancements, the MeToo movement faced a sluggish start in Taiwan, eventually gaining traction in 2023, fuelled by the Netflix series “Wave Makers.” This show brought to light sexual harassment prevalent in the political sphere, sparking a critical dialogue.

Indigenous Heritage: A Pillar of Taiwan’s Cultural Identity

The program also delves into Taiwan’s Indigenous heritage, representing about 2 percent of the population with 16 recognized native tribes. Indigenous artists like pop star Abao play a pivotal role in shaping Taiwan’s musical scene and preserving their cultural legacy, embodied in the Pasiwali festival in Taitung.

Acknowledging Past Oppression

President Tsai Ing Wen’s 2016 apology to the Indigenous people for past colonial oppression underscores Taiwan’s earnest efforts to acknowledge and integrate its diverse cultural identities. This marks a significant step towards a harmonious coexistence of varied cultures and an inclusive societal framework.

This special program by FRANCE 24 is a testament to Taiwan’s dynamic cultural diversity and its commitment to progressive values. It not only spotlights the nation’s achievements in social inclusion and equality but also foregrounds the challenges it faces in its quest for a more just society.

Asia Taiwan
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

