Taiwan’s Cultural Diversity and Progressive Values Spotlighted by FRANCE 24

In an illuminating episode aired on January 12, 2024, FRANCE 24 highlights the rich cultural diversity and progressive values of Taiwan, on the eve of the presidential elections. The narrative unveils Taiwan’s vibrant LGBTQ+ community, championed by prominent drag queen, Rose Mary, and celebrates the historic legalisation of same-sex marriage in 2019, a trailblazing act in Asia.

Taiwan’s Strides in Gender Equality

Taiwan’s progress in championing women’s rights is evidenced by the election of its first female president, Tsai Ing Wen, in 2016, and the substantial representation of women in parliament. Despite these advancements, the MeToo movement faced a sluggish start in Taiwan, eventually gaining traction in 2023, fuelled by the Netflix series “Wave Makers.” This show brought to light sexual harassment prevalent in the political sphere, sparking a critical dialogue.

Indigenous Heritage: A Pillar of Taiwan’s Cultural Identity

The program also delves into Taiwan’s Indigenous heritage, representing about 2 percent of the population with 16 recognized native tribes. Indigenous artists like pop star Abao play a pivotal role in shaping Taiwan’s musical scene and preserving their cultural legacy, embodied in the Pasiwali festival in Taitung.

Acknowledging Past Oppression

President Tsai Ing Wen’s 2016 apology to the Indigenous people for past colonial oppression underscores Taiwan’s earnest efforts to acknowledge and integrate its diverse cultural identities. This marks a significant step towards a harmonious coexistence of varied cultures and an inclusive societal framework.

This special program by FRANCE 24 is a testament to Taiwan’s dynamic cultural diversity and its commitment to progressive values. It not only spotlights the nation’s achievements in social inclusion and equality but also foregrounds the challenges it faces in its quest for a more just society.