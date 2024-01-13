en English
Asia

Taiwan’s Cultural Diversity and Progressive Values in Spotlight Ahead of Presidential Elections

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:38 am EST
A momentous day dawns on Taiwan as the nation gears up for its presidential elections. The island’s cultural richness and progressive values stand as a testament to its evolving social fabric. These attributes are vividly captured in the France 24 special programme ‘Taiwan, a culture of freedom and diversity (part 2)’, which explores the diverse facets of Taiwanese society.

Taiwan’s Booming Queer Scene

Taiwan’s status as Asia’s first and only country to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019 has fostered an environment of inclusion. This is particularly evident in Taipei’s burgeoning queer scene, epitomized by the iconic drag queen, Rose Mary. Amidst a generally conservative regional backdrop, Taiwan emerges as a beacon of acceptance and a safe haven for LGBT artists.

Gender Equality: Progress and Challenges

Taiwan’s strides in gender equality have been significant, marked by the historic election of Tsai Ing-wen as the first female president in 2016. The island’s parliament also boasts substantial female representation. However, the country’s MeToo movement came later than many others, gaining momentum only in 2023. The Netflix series ‘Wave Makers’, which highlighted sexual harassment in politics, played an instrumental role in this shift. The series’ co-writer, Chien Li-ying, recounts how the drama spurred victims to speak out, sparking conversations around this pressing issue.

Artistic Voices in Taiwan

Cultural stalwarts like metal singer and MP Freddy Lim and Indigenous pop star Abao are at the forefront of defining Taiwan’s cultural identity. Abao’s album ‘Kinakaian’ (‘Mother Tongue’), sung in the Paiwan language, symbolizes the harmonious blending of Taiwan’s Indigenous heritage with contemporary music. The Pasiwali festival serves as a platform for Indigenous voices, underscoring the importance of preserving and promoting native traditions.

The programme reveals how issues of sovereignty and historical narratives continue to influence Taiwan’s cultural expression, given the ongoing tensions with China. As the nation prepares for its presidential elections, its cultural heritage and progressive values will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping its future.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

