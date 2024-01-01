en English
Asia

Taiwanese Workers to Enjoy 115 Days Off in 2024

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
In a move ushering a significant increase in off-days, Taiwan’s workers are poised to enjoy a total of 115 days off in 2024, including public holidays and weekends. The sole exception to this is a single make-up workday scheduled in February.

Marking New Beginnings and Historical Milestones

Commencing the year’s holiday schedule, the New Year’s Day public holiday on January 1 offers a double celebration. Not only does it welcome the new year, but it also commemorates the historic founding of the Republic of China in 1912. This public holiday schedule, impacting government agencies, state-run entities, and widely observed by the private sector and educational institutions, has been released by the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration.

Exclusion and Inclusion of Specific Holidays

Interestingly, Labor Day on May 1 and Armed Forces Day on September 3 do not feature on the holiday list. These days are specifically observed by certain sectors, with workers and military personnel respectively receiving a day off.

Traditional Festivals and Celebrations

Following the New Year’s Day, the next prominent holiday is the Lunar New Year celebration running from February 8 to 14, with a make-up workday on February 17. The calendar is further populated by public holidays such as Peace Memorial Day on February 28, Children’s Day and Tomb Sweeping Day from April 4 to 7, the Dragon Boat Festival from June 8 to 10, the Mid-Autumn Festival on September 17, and National Day on October 10. These holidays not only offer a respite from work but also mirror traditional festivities and momentous historical dates in Taiwan.

Asia Taiwan Travel & Tourism
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

