Taiwanese Employees Express Job Satisfaction: Ministry of Labor Survey

In a recent survey held by Taiwan's Ministry of Labor (MOL), a striking 74.6% of Taiwanese employees covered under the national labor insurance scheme expressed satisfaction with their jobs. The survey, conducted from June 2022 to May 2023, displayed an uptick of 1.20 percentage points in job satisfaction compared to the previous year.

Job Satisfaction Trends

Surveying 4,095 respondents, the study explored 11 factors influencing job satisfaction. Topping the list was gender equality in the workplace, with a remarkable 97.3% of respondents expressing contentment. Following closely were satisfaction with colleague friendliness and the overall workplace environment. However, the satisfaction with wages stood starkly low, with only 76.8% of respondents feeling content with their earnings. Job workload and supervisor evaluation methods also lingered on the lower end, recording 77.4% and 78.3% satisfaction, respectively.

Overtime Work and Compensation

Interestingly, the survey also shed light on the trend of overtime work among employees. Around 41.2% of respondents reported working overtime, showing a slight decrease from the previous year. The electricity and utility sector emerged as the industry with the highest overtime work. While a majority of these overtime employees were compensated either through pay or compensatory time off, the situation was different in certain sectors. Approximately 20% in the real estate sector and over 10% in sectors like publishing and technology services indicated they were not compensated for overtime work.

Work-Life Balance

Another significant revelation of the survey was the after-hours work culture. About 17% of workers reported receiving work tasks after hours via communication apps, with a third of them returning to their workplaces to complete these tasks. Despite the ongoing campaign for a four-day work week in Taiwan, the survey results indicated a preference for a five-day work week among a majority of workers, underlining the importance of a balanced work schedule, either flexible or fixed.