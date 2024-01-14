en English
Asia

Taiwanese Actors Shine at Asian Television Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:12 am EST
Taiwanese Actors Shine at Asian Television Awards

At the 28th Asian Television Awards (ATA), held in the bustling city of Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, the spotlight shone brightly on two Taiwanese actors – Yang Li-yin and Gaku Sou. Both were recognized for their pivotal supporting roles that added depth and nuance to their respective series.

Seasoned Actress Yang Li-yin Honored

Yang Li-yin, a veteran actress with a decorated career in Taiwanese cinema, received the ‘Best Actress in a Supporting Role’ award. Her portrayal in the biopic ‘Way Back Home,’ a production by Da Ai Television, was lauded for its authenticity and emotional depth. Yang, whose talent has previously been recognized by Taiwan’s Golden Bell Awards and Golden Harvest Awards, and who has been a nominee at the Golden Horse Awards, couldn’t attend the event. Nevertheless, her gratitude and excitement were palpable in a pre-recorded message she sent to the awards.

Gaku Sou’s First ATA Win

Joining Yang in the list of distinguished honorees was Gaku Sou, who clinched the ‘Best Actor in a Supporting Role’ award for his role in ‘On Our Way.’ The drama, a poignant portrayal of the everyday lives of Tzu Chi volunteers, was elevated by Sou’s heartfelt performance. It marked his first nomination at the ATA, and he accepted the award in person during his inaugural visit to Ho Chi Minh City.

ATA: A Celebration of Excellence in Asian Television

The ATA event, spanning two days from January 12 to 13, was a vibrant celebration of Asian television, presenting 58 awards in total. Taiwanese individuals or teams were involved in almost 30 of these accolades, underscoring the island’s significant contribution to the region’s entertainment industry. One of the notable winners included Malaysian actor Frederick Lee, who bagged the ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ for a performance in a Taiwan-produced series. Taiwanese actress Tiffany Ann Hsu was also in contention for the best leading actress award, but ultimately did not clinch the title.

Taiwan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

