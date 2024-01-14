en English
Science & Technology

Taiwan Witnesses Unique Astronomical Event as ISS Transits Moon

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:28 am EST
On Sunday evening, certain areas of Taiwan were treated to a unique spectacle as the International Space Station (ISS) transited in front of the moon. This rare event, which took place around 6 p.m., was visible from Kaohsiung to Hualien County, offering a remarkable sight for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts in the region.

The ISS: A ‘Super Bright Moving Star’

The Taipei Astronomical Museum, which provided information about the occurrence, described the ISS as appearing like a ‘super bright moving star.’ The museum has been monitoring this bright object over Taiwan for several evenings, predicting its path across the lunar surface. The ISS, in a low orbit of about 400 kilometers above Earth, shone with an apparent magnitude of -3.6, making it exceptionally bright and star-like as it swiftly moved across the night sky.

A Window of Visibility

This passage was part of the ISS’s current visibility window, which allows it to be seen from Taiwan every evening from Sunday to Tuesday as it traverses from west to north. This visibility window is a period when the ISS, due to its specific orbit and the Earth’s rotation, becomes visible in the night sky of certain locations on Earth.

Impacting the Astronomical Community

This event has had a significant impact on the astronomical community in Taiwan. The Taipei Astronomical Museum, by hosting this event, not only provided a unique opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts to witness this rare sighting, but also enriched the understanding of celestial bodies and their movements. This fascinating celestial experience has piqued interest and fostered enthusiasm for astronomy among the spectators, contributing to the broader goal of promoting science education and public engagement with astronomy.

Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

