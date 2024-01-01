Taiwan Ushers in 2024 with Grand Celebrations and Presidential Address

The dawn of 2024 in Taiwan was greeted with grand celebrations and an array of events, as the nation ushered in the New Year. The day was marked with family gatherings, public festivities, and a breathtaking display of fireworks – a traditional spectacle in Taiwan’s New Year’s Day celebrations. Many people also took part in religious rituals, praying for good health and prosperity in the forthcoming year. As part of the festivities, X Corp, a prominent entity in Taiwan, organized an assortment of activities to commemorate the start of 2024. These events, which could have included concerts, special sales, or community service initiatives, illustrate X Corp’s connection with the local community and their endeavor to kick off the year on a positive note. The company’s involvement in New Year’s celebrations indicates a significant presence in Taiwan and a strategic move to boost its brand visibility among the locals.

Fireworks Light up Taiwan’s Skyline

Fireworks displays were held across major cities worldwide to celebrate the advent of 2024, including a spectacular show at Taipei 101 in Taiwan. The pyrotechnic displays lit up the night sky, turning the skyline into a canvas of colors. A video footage captured the awe-inspiring fireworks in Taipei on January 1, 2024, drawing the attention of global audiences to Taiwan’s vibrant celebrations. These shows were not just a feast for the eyes but a testament to the collective optimism of welcoming a new year amidst global challenges.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s New Year Address

President Tsai Ing-wen marked the first day of the new year with a significant address at the Presidential Office. She acknowledged her last New Year’s Day as the president of the Republic of China, highlighting the accomplishments and transformations Taiwan underwent during her eight-year presidency. The president emphasized the need to defend democracy and ensure peace, pointing out Taiwan’s crucial role in the global community. She also revealed that the total defense budget for the year would reach NT 600.7 billion, signifying Taiwan’s staunch determination to protect itself as critical to maintaining peace and stability.

Taipei’s Annual New Year’s Eve Countdown Party

As the clock neared midnight, tens of thousands of spectators gathered at Taipei’s annual New Year’s Eve countdown party outside Taipei City Hall. The iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper served as the backdrop for a grand fireworks display, with 16,000 fireworks illuminating the sky. The ‘colorful world’ themed show, worth NT$20 million (US$651,815), was set off over five minutes, captivating around 140,000 revelers gathered near City Hall. As the first public holiday of 2024, New Year’s Day also observed the founding of the Republic of China in 1912, with national flag-raising ceremonies held all around Taiwan.

