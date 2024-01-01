en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Taiwan Ushers in 2024 with Grand Celebrations and Presidential Address

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
Taiwan Ushers in 2024 with Grand Celebrations and Presidential Address

The dawn of 2024 in Taiwan was greeted with grand celebrations and an array of events, as the nation ushered in the New Year. The day was marked with family gatherings, public festivities, and a breathtaking display of fireworks – a traditional spectacle in Taiwan’s New Year’s Day celebrations. Many people also took part in religious rituals, praying for good health and prosperity in the forthcoming year. As part of the festivities, X Corp, a prominent entity in Taiwan, organized an assortment of activities to commemorate the start of 2024. These events, which could have included concerts, special sales, or community service initiatives, illustrate X Corp’s connection with the local community and their endeavor to kick off the year on a positive note. The company’s involvement in New Year’s celebrations indicates a significant presence in Taiwan and a strategic move to boost its brand visibility among the locals.

Fireworks Light up Taiwan’s Skyline

Fireworks displays were held across major cities worldwide to celebrate the advent of 2024, including a spectacular show at Taipei 101 in Taiwan. The pyrotechnic displays lit up the night sky, turning the skyline into a canvas of colors. A video footage captured the awe-inspiring fireworks in Taipei on January 1, 2024, drawing the attention of global audiences to Taiwan’s vibrant celebrations. These shows were not just a feast for the eyes but a testament to the collective optimism of welcoming a new year amidst global challenges.

(Read Also: China Appeals to Taiwan: Reject Independence, Embrace Peaceful Development)

President Tsai Ing-wen’s New Year Address

President Tsai Ing-wen marked the first day of the new year with a significant address at the Presidential Office. She acknowledged her last New Year’s Day as the president of the Republic of China, highlighting the accomplishments and transformations Taiwan underwent during her eight-year presidency. The president emphasized the need to defend democracy and ensure peace, pointing out Taiwan’s crucial role in the global community. She also revealed that the total defense budget for the year would reach NT 600.7 billion, signifying Taiwan’s staunch determination to protect itself as critical to maintaining peace and stability.

(Read Also: Taiwan Affairs Office Criticizes Tsai Ing-wen’s Political Path)

Taipei’s Annual New Year’s Eve Countdown Party

As the clock neared midnight, tens of thousands of spectators gathered at Taipei’s annual New Year’s Eve countdown party outside Taipei City Hall. The iconic Taipei 101 skyscraper served as the backdrop for a grand fireworks display, with 16,000 fireworks illuminating the sky. The ‘colorful world’ themed show, worth NT$20 million (US$651,815), was set off over five minutes, captivating around 140,000 revelers gathered near City Hall. As the first public holiday of 2024, New Year’s Day also observed the founding of the Republic of China in 1912, with national flag-raising ceremonies held all around Taiwan.

Read More

0
Asia Business Taiwan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Resurgence of Global Tourism: Unique Narratives from 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Asian American Officials Challenge Unfair Scrutiny in U.S. Diplomacy and Intelligence

By Quadri Adejumo

China Reopens Borders, Boosts Tourism Amid Slow Recovery of International Travel

By Momen Zellmi

North Korea Rings in 2024 with Vibrant New Year Celebrations

By Shivani Chauhan

Japan's Mastery in Earthquake Management: A Lesson in Resilience ...
@Asia · 2 hours
Japan's Mastery in Earthquake Management: A Lesson in Resilience ...
heart comment 0
Hong Kong New Year’s Eve Celebrations Marred by Logistical Issues: Government Promises Review

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hong Kong New Year's Eve Celebrations Marred by Logistical Issues: Government Promises Review
Singapore Evades Recession in 2023, Eyes Optimistic Growth Amidst Leadership Transition

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Singapore Evades Recession in 2023, Eyes Optimistic Growth Amidst Leadership Transition
Samoa 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations

By Salman Khan

Samoa 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
Series of Earthquakes Rock Japan, Prompting Swift Response

By Rizwan Shah

Series of Earthquakes Rock Japan, Prompting Swift Response
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Malaysian PM Denies Role in Alleged 'Dubai Move' Conspiracy
10 seconds
Former Malaysian PM Denies Role in Alleged 'Dubai Move' Conspiracy
2024: A Pivotal Year for Global Democracy with Massive Electoral Participation
16 seconds
2024: A Pivotal Year for Global Democracy with Massive Electoral Participation
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Government's Legal Reform, Stirs Political Landscape
21 seconds
Israel's Supreme Court Strikes Down Government's Legal Reform, Stirs Political Landscape
2024 Elections: A Pivotal Year for Global Politics
32 seconds
2024 Elections: A Pivotal Year for Global Politics
Israel's Supreme Court Annuls Law Limiting Judicial Review of Government Actions
39 seconds
Israel's Supreme Court Annuls Law Limiting Judicial Review of Government Actions
General Qasem Soleimani's Death Anniversary: A Gathering of Tribute and Reverence
56 seconds
General Qasem Soleimani's Death Anniversary: A Gathering of Tribute and Reverence
Congress Slams Modi Government over Aadhaar-Based MGNREGA Payments
57 seconds
Congress Slams Modi Government over Aadhaar-Based MGNREGA Payments
CEOs Embrace Health and Fitness Routines: A New Era of Leadership
1 min
CEOs Embrace Health and Fitness Routines: A New Era of Leadership
Jake Wood Celebrates 20 Years of Sobriety: A Milestone of Resilience and Hope
2 mins
Jake Wood Celebrates 20 Years of Sobriety: A Milestone of Resilience and Hope
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
1 hour
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app